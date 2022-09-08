Paulding County
Marriage licenses ---
Lindsey Smith, 42, Antwerp, speech therapist, and Nicholas Fuller, 43, Ossian, Ind., construction.
Jeanne Eberly, 53, Oakwood, homemaker, and Keith Adkins, 55, Oakwood, maintenance.
Kelsey Hale, 24, Paulding, stay at home dog mom, and Thomas Cameron, 23, Paulding, quality control technician.
Penny Kidd, 70, Paulding, retired nurse, and Paul Keezer Sr., 60, Antwerp, retired.
Richard Adkins, 75, Oakwood, retired, and Judith Rinehart, 72, Continental, retired.
Common Pleas
On the docket---
Dustin Dobbelaere, Defiance, vs. Charles Brown, London. Money judgment.
Tracey Schroeder, Paulding, and Norman Tritsch Jr., Paulding. Dissolution of marriage.
Nancy Langmeyer, Paulding, vs. William Langmeyer, Antwerp. Divorce.
Real estate transfers---
Auglaize Township —
Charles and Darline Clemens to Travis and Jessica Fry, Sec. 28, 0.449 acre.
Dean Hempfling to Robert and Kathleen Rambo, Sec. 30, John D. Miller First Sub., lot 2, 0.233 acre.
Benton Township —
James Overmyer, life estate, to Dawn Cook, et al, Sec. 8, 78.131 acres.
Brown Township —
James and Nola Meeks to Cooper Hatchery Inc., Sec. 15, 1.763 acres.
Carryall Township —
Judith Clinton and James Donnell to Judith Clinton, Sec. 9, 50 acres; Sec. 9, 40 acres; Sec. 10, 10 acres.
Emerald Township —
George and Julie Mast to George and Julie Mast, trustees, Sec. 2, 9.235 acres, 19.825 acres, 25.134 acres.
Harrison Township —
James Overmyer, life estate, to Dawn Cook, et al, Sec. 25, 37.681 acres; Sec. 25, 59.66 acres; Sec. 3, 40 acres.
Paulding Township —
Kathleen Clark to Kathleen Clark, Sec. 35, 1 acre; Sec. 35, 179.88 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Randall Ver Berkmoes to Justice and Alexis Clark, Sec. 34, Wabash & Erie Canal Add., lots 89-90, 0.381 acre.
Brad Snider to Jack Fraley Jr. and Jennifer Wroblewski, Webber First Add., lots 17-19, 0.206 acre.
Oakwood Village —
Dennis Mullins to Joshua and Meagin Hanenkratt, Floyd Burt Add., lot 33, 0.2 acre.
GML Rentals, Ltd., to Joseph and Nicole Yates, lot 78, 0.2 acre.
Charles and Cindy Hubert to Cooper Hatchery, Inc., Taylor Add., lot 29, 0.19 acre.
Paulding Village —
Jessica Florence to Josephina Lopez and Javier Gutierrez, Dix First Add., lot 80, 0.232 acre.
Terry Caris to James Caris, Noneman DeMuth Allotment, lots 20-21, 0.258 acre.
Payne Village —
Ryan Bowman to Steven Jones Jr., Gibson First Add., lots 120-122, 0.468 acre.
