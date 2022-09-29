Paulding County:
Marriage licenses ---
Ashley Switzer, 31, Paulding, quality technician and Katelynn Switzer, 32, Paulding, machine operator.
Brittney Farris, 29, Cloverdale, and Raymond Farmer, 28, Cloverdale, assembly line worker.
Cindy Burt, 62, Paulding, supervisor and Christopher Reinhart, 62, Paulding, self-employed.
Common Pleas---
On the docket---
Wells Fargo Bank NA, Des Moines, Iowa, vs. Kenisha Seibert and unknown spouse, Fort Wayne.; Citibank NA, Columbus; and Synchrony Bank, Columbus. Foreclosure.
MyCUMortgage LLC, Beavercreek, vs. Chad Speaks and unknown spouse, Paulding; and Paulding County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Paulding County treasurer vs. Scot Blankenship and unknown spouse, Leipsic. Foreclosure.
Real estate transfers---
Auglaize Township —
Richard and Susan Siler, trustees, to Lee Randall, et al, Sec. 35, 58.06 acres.
Lee Randall, et al, to Richard and Susan Siler, trustees, Sec. 23, 57.13 acres.
Dalton and Ashlee Hall to Jody Hohman, Sec. 22, 2.5 acres.
Benton Township —
Chad Cluts to Mary Lichty, Sec. 3, Mooney Meadows, lot 9, 0.344 acre.
Young Brothers Farms, LLC, to Brian and Beth Young, et al, Sec. 3, 44.808 acres.
Carl Riley to Benjamin and Abigail Clem, Sec. 10, 3.468 acres.
Bertha Schaefer to Roger and Donnalyn Melcher, Sec. 13, 37.684 acres; Sec. 13, 40.695 acres.
Carryall Township —
Janet Foust to Janet Foust, trustee, Sec. 11, 140 acres; Sec. 20, 120 acres; Sec. 20, 17.451 acres.
Joyce Parrish, et al, to Joyce Parrish, et al, Sec. 33, 3.12 acres.
Crane Township —
Kelly and Lisa Craig to Rodney and Judith Hamman, Sec. 16, 2.45 acres.
Emerald Township —
Andrew Frost to Andrew Frost, Sec. 5, 8.137 acres.
Harrison Township —
Young Brothers Farms, LLC, to Brian and Beth Young, Sec. 33, 29.068 acres.
Dawn Cook, et al, to Eric and Dawn Cook, Sec. 36, 40 acres.
Jackson Township —
Isabel Morisy, trustee, to Isabel Morisy, trustee, Sec. 21, 160 acres.
Chaz Sweinhagen to Nathan Holtsberry, Sec. 28, 3 acres.
Robin Myers to William and Gina Bendele, Sec. 33, 2.96 acres.
Washington Township —
Lynn Noffsinger, trustee, to Lynn Noffsinger, trustee, Sec. 26, 80 acres.
Lynn and Victoria Noffsinger to Lynn and Victoria Noffsinger, Sec. 27, 26.712 acres.
Oakwood Village —
Rhonda Bakle to Paulding Exempted Character Academy, Burt Add., lot 1, 0.2 acre.
Paulding Village —
Dunlap Properties, LLC, to Perry Kaiser, Noneman Emerald Acres Allotment No. 3, lots 109-110, 0.238 acre.
James and Gerilyn Larson to James Larson, Sec. 12, outlots, lot 50, 5.5 acres; Sec. 12, lots 57-59, 2.833 acres.
Willis and Elaine Stoller, trustees, to Elaine Stoller, trustee, Schultz Add., lots 49-50, 0.197 acre.
Elaine Stoller, trustee, to Elaine Stoller, trustee, Sec. 12, Utterback Sub., lot 10, 0.412 acre.
Payne Village —
Jared and Linda Page to Mark Greenwood, Gibson Second Add., lot 141, 0.341 acre.
James Henriott, life estate, to James Henriott, life estate, Townline Acres Add., lots 1-2, 0.423 acre.
Lendell Burk to William and Beth Newman, Gibson Third Add., lot 22, 0.159 acre.
Jarrod Childs to Jorddan Childs, lot 20, 0.03 acre.
Allen Wobler to Ryan Bowman, lot 17, 0.076 acre.
