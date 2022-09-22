Paulding County
Common pleas---
On the docket---
The State Bank & Trust Company, Defiance, vs. Ronald Goodwin and unknown spouse, Antwerp; Springcastle Finance Funding Trust, Evansville, Ind.; and Paulding County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Amanda Holt, Bryan, vs. Sean Holt, Payne. Divorce.
Tricia Mitchell, Paulding, vs. Samuel Mitchell. Divorce.
Real estate transfers---
Auglaize Township —
Michael Hartman to Ron and Dawn Grubb, Sec. 31, Blockberger leased land, lot 19.
Benton Township —
Andrew and Heidi Fry to Heidi Fry, Sec. 3, Mooney Meadows, lots 20-21, 0.599 acre.
Jason Hull to Brock and Audrey Rolsten, Sec. 4, 2.464 acres.
Blue Creek Township —
Roy Noggle to David and Amy Noggle, Sec. 4, 39.161 acres.
Brown Township —
Margret Price to Joseph and Alana Essex, Sec. 35, 2.735 acres; Sec. 35, 1.57 acres.
Rose and Tod Knott to Brandon Knott, Sec. 2, 0.62 acre.
Joseph Woods and Amanda Wallick to Joseph Woods and Amanda Wallick, Sec. 28, 90.991 acres.
Carryall Township —
Joseph and Jodi Barker to Cody Mabis and Jessica Barker, Sec. 28, 1.503 acres.
Billy and Elizabeth Hammond, life estates, et al, to Joyce Parrish, et al, Sec. 33, 3.12 acres.
Frank and Patricia Sukup, trustees, to Frank Sukup and Linda Koenn, trustees, Sec. 35, 26.4 acres.
Crane Township —
Tanner and Loni Copsey to Lindsey Smith, Sec. 16, 2.587 acres.
Jackson Township —
Robert and Helen Sauber to Helen Sauber, Sec. 13, 2 acres; Sec. 13, 2 acres; Sec. 13, 2 acres; Sec. 13, 2 acres, Sec. 13, 49.591 acres; Sec. 14, 50.278 acres.
Max and Eileen Kochensparger to Eileen Kochensparger, Sec. 28, 0.68 acre.
Paulding Township —
Jeffrey Schmidt to Jeffrey Schmidt, et al, Sec. 29, 9.75 acres.
Roy Noggle to David and Amy Noggle, Sec. 33, 75.947 acres.
Washington Township —
Gloria Tumblin to Gloria Tumblin, trustee, Sec. 33, 9.13 acres; Sec. 33, 10.7 acres.
Paulding County Parks Board to Paulding County Parks Board, Sec. 25, Miami & Erie Canal Ground, 1.979 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Kevin Krill and Nicolette Jones to Shawn Dooley, Jump Add., lots 4-5, 0.316 acre.
Grover Hill Village —
Terry Caris to James Caris, Sec. 26, Grover Hill Lumber Co. Sub., lots 1-2 and 5, 0.618 acre; Sec. 26, Kinkade Third Add., lot 2, 0.152 acre.
Paulding Village —
Wendy Groves, et al, to CMS Holdings & Rentals LLC, Noneman Sub., lot 58, 0.165 acre.
Jaclyn Jeffery to Joseph Massengill and Holly Tropp, Noneman Second Add., lot 3, 0.102 acre.
Scott Village —
Ricky and Amy Johns Jr. to Dan and Ethan Leatherman, Sec. 36, outlots, lot 3, 0.162 acre.
Ricky and Amy Johns Jr. to Ricky and Amy Johns Jr., Sec. 36, outlots, lot 1, 0.036 acre; outlots, lot 1, 0.097 acre.
