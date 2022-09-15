Paulding County:
Marriage licenses---
Elisabeth Wolf, 20, Antwerp, childcare, and Travis Smith, 21, Antwerp, electrician.
Jared Miller, 26, Antwerp, general labor, adn Megan Smith, 26, Antwerp, general labor.
Aaron Ramsier, 42, Antwerp, delivery, and Alisa Major, 35, Antwerp, cook.
Brent Averill, 40, Murfreesboro, Tenn., line lead, and Nowelle Finger, 31, Payne.
Common pleas
On the docket---
Exeter Finance Corp., Jacksonville, Fla., vs. Taryn Stitlner, Paulding. Replevin.
Daniel Bland, Payne, vs. Benton Township, Payne. Workers compensation.
Synchrony Bank, Draper, Utah, vs. Kevin Carnahan. Paulding. Money judgment.
Real estate transfers---
Brown Township —
Gene Barnes to Stephen Barnes, Sec. 20, Cooper Second Riverview, lots 37-39, 0.642 acre; Sec. 20, Cooper Fifth Riverview, lot 208, 0.475 acre.
Chester and Pamela Moore to Pamela Moore, Sec. 20, Cooper Riverview Sub., lots 17-19, 0.314 acre.
Joan Coppes and Van Wert National Bank, trustees, to Joan Coppes and Van Wert National Bank, trustees, Sec. 21, 0.415 acre; Sec. 21, lot 5, 121.9 acres; Sec. 28, 50 acres; Sec. 28, 20.014 acres.
Diane Sherry to Phillip Sherry, Sec. 20, 10.451 acres.
Jackson Township —
Isabel Morisy, trustee, to Isabel Morisy, trustee, Sec. 21, 160 acres.
Paulding Township —
Sharon Manson to Joseph and Monica Kelsey, Sec. 34, Hartwick Parcels, lot 2, 0.317 acre.
Washington Township —
Harold and Janet Ross to Harold and Beth Ross, Sec. 34, 40 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Community Improvement Corporation of Antwerp, Ohio to Jake Places LLC, Block C, lot 5, 0.303 acre.
Michelle Walker to Todd and Rebecca Cook, Daggett Second Add., lot 4.
Melrose Village —
Larry Switzer to T3 Properties, LLC, lots 205-206, 0.258 acre.
Oakwood Village —
Phillip and Charlene Stucky, trustees, to Gregory and Linda Brandt, Sec. 26, Cooper Parcels, parcels 9-10, 0.5 acre.
Paulding Village —
Chester and Pamela Moore to Pamela Moore, Sec. 7, outlots, 2.357 acres.
Linda Compton and David Saul to David Saul, Noneman Emerald Acres Allotment No. 1, lots 12-13, 0.631 acre.
Francisco and Charlene Bernal to Anna Thomas, Noneman Emerald Acres Allotment No. 3, lot 141, 0.258 acre.
Joshua and Meagin Hanenkratt to Dovetail Development, LLC, Noneman Emerald Acres Allotment No. 3, lot 56, 0.331 acre.
Payne Village —
Dennis and Monica Recker to Jack Dohoney, outlot, Block G Sub., lots 5-6, 0.706 acre.
