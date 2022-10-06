Paulding County:
Marriage licenses---
Nicholas Dangler, 26, Paulding, highway worker, and McKenzie Webb, 24, Paulding, nurse.
Craig Mobley, 27, Oakwood, CNC line leader/supervisor, and Nicole Santiano, 29, Oakwood, quality inspector.
Jessica Barker, 33, Antwerp, accounting cleric, and Cody Mabis, 29, Antwerp, executive vice president.
Houston Mansfield, 24, Paulding, corrections officer, and Bailey Pieper, 23, Paulding, registered nurse.
Scott Haney, 40, Paulding, disabled, and Minnie Cain, 32, Bryan, unemployed.
Common Pleas---
On the docket---
OneMain Financial Group LLC, Evansville, Ind., vs. Lee York, Grover Hill. Money judgment.
Paulding County treasurer vs. Jeremy Bachhaus and unknown spouse, Defiance. Foreclosure of real property taxes.
Thomas Lantow, Hicksville, and Megan Hamman, Paulding. Dissolution of marriage.
Ashley Turner, Cecil, vs. Nathan Turner, Oakwood. Divorce.
Real estate transfers---
Auglaize Township —
Kenneth Tenwalde, life estate, to Kenneth Tenwalde, Sec. 24, 2.057 acres.
Marie Hammons to Marie Hammons, life estate, Sec. 30, John D. Miller Fourth Sub., lot 1, 0.32 acre.
Benton Township —
Dawn Cook, et al, to Eric Cook, et al, Sec. 8, 78.131 acres.
Elmer Miller to Hickory Hollow Properties LLC, Sec. 16, 58.927 acres; Sec. 16, 0.34 acre; Sec. 17, 13.273 acres.
Brown Township —
The Ann Sherry Foundation to Real Waste Demolition, LLC, Sec. 20, 27.238 acres.
Carryall Township —
Janbi Farms to Janbi Farms LLC, Sec. 6, 150 acres.
Crane Township —
Charles and Debra Davis to Debra Davis, Sec. 24, 2 acres.
Thomas Mundy to Norman Sieger, Sec. 28, lot 3, 5.08 acres.
Emerald Township —
Gregory and Linda Brandt to Todd and Lora Brown, Sec 5, 5.26 acres.
Harrison Township —
Dawn Cook, et al, to Wade and Holly Overmyer, Sec. 25, 59.66 acres.
Jackson Township —
Rout Place, LLC, to Gregory Nagel, Sec. 1, 20 acres.
William and Gina Bendele to William and Gina Bendele Jr., Sec. 33, 2.96 acres.
Latty Township —
Gary Schmunk, et al, to Laukhuf Family Farms LLC, Sec. 30, 30.234 acres.
Paulding Township —
Bruce Zeissig to John Riddle, et al, Sec. 31, 0.43 acre.
Washington Township —
Matthew and Tara Adams to Matthew and Tara Adams, Sec. 26, 12.569 acres.
Michael and Donna Porter to Terry and Sheila Porter, Sec. 6, 18 acres.
Cecil Village —
Roy Fraley to Mary Kupfersmith, Sec. 14, outlots, lot 9, 0.5 acre.
Grover Hill Village —
David and Raye Williamson to TU Properties LLC, Sec. 26, Kinkade Second Add., lot 8, 0.2 acre.
Oakwood Village —
Scott and Rustin Weisenburger to Ronald Weisenburger, et al, Floyd Burt Add., lots 28-29, 0.4 acre.
Paulding Village —
James and Gerilyn Larson to Louis Beregszazi, Sec. 7, outlot, lot 22, 0.154 acre.
Todd and Lora Brown to Gregory and Linda Brandt, Noneman Emerald Acres Allot. No. 1, lots 9-10, 0.586 acre.
Ronda Beamer to Chelsie Schoepflin, Barnes Add., lots B and 3, 0.248 acre.
Kauser Trucking Service to John Michael Kauser, Catherine Davis Add., lot 9, 0.105 acre; outlots, lot 27, 0.224 acre.
Paulding County Land Reutilization Corporation to Jodi Carlisle, Dix First Add., lots 71-72, 0.2 acre.
Payne Village —
Chad Kinnaley to Upgrade Properties LLC, Block G, lot 41, 0.283 acre.
Brett and Amy Stabler to Noah Waggoner, Townline Acres Add., lot 34, 0.258 acre.
J Schmidt Farms, LLC, to Emma Schmidt, Townline Acres Add., lot 21, 0.258 acre.
Karissa and Kaela Lucas to Karissa Lucas and Alesha Simon, Proxmire Payne Allotment, outlot 15, Block E, lot 18, 0.317 acre.
