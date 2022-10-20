Paulding County:
Marriage licenses ---
Samantha Branham, 25, Grover Hill, assistant manager, and Logan Friesner, 24, Grover Hill, EMT.
Timothy Mullins, 49, Antwerp, production worker, and Kara Crum, 47, Antwerp, production worker.
Olivia Stallard, 21, Oakwood, student, and Seth Wagner, 23, Oakwood, HVAC.
Essie Ellis-Miihlbach, 24, Defiance, Cooper Farms, and Chelsei Thomas, 31, Defiance, unemployed.
Kiana Lopez, 23, Payne, web/graphic design, and Ruger Goeltzenleuchter, 23, Payne, union carpenter.
Braxton Oberg, 23, North Webster, Ind., landscaping, and JoEllyn Bennett, 23, North Webster, Ind.
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Paulding County treasurer vs. Leo Swallow and unknown spouse, Piqua. Foreclosure.
Real estate transfers---
Auglaize Township —
Dean and Tamara Batt to Shawn Hern, Sec. 36, 5 acres.
Benton Township —
Anthony and Nancy Burkley to Ronald and Renee Gustafson, Sec. 1, 2 acres.
Crane Township —
Charles and Selena Snider to Britni Hargett, Sec. 17, 8.81 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Richard and Tina McCain to Leyna and Lauren McCain, Sec. 27, outlots, 0.979 acre.
Latty Village —
True Green Investments, LLC, to Nicholas and Brooke Mansfield, Rixsom North, lot 63, 0.2 acre.
Melrose Village —
John Harp to Cindy Stokes, Sec. 32, outlots, 2.328 acres.
Oakwood Village —
John Harp to Erica Ramsey, lot 17, 0.2 acre.
Paulding Village —
Ethan and Brooke Webster to Brooke Webster, outlots, lot 2, 0.68 acre.
Thomas Cameron to Daniel Sinn, Noneman Emerald Acres Allotment No. 3, lots 178-179, 0.234 acre.
Robert Clark to Terry and Kathy Stout, Noneman Emerald Acres Allotment No. 3, lots 107-108, 0.238 acre.
Karen Price and David Snyder to David Snyder, outlots, lots 1 and 3, 0.3 acre.
Karen Burnett and Patricia Porter, trustees, to Kenneth and Stacy Boyd, Noneman DeMuth Allot., lot 20, 0.258 acre.
Willie and Brigitte Pack Jr. to Willie Pack Jr., outlots, lot 120, 0.48 acre.
Payne Village —
Max and Delina Arnett to Delina Arnett, Block B, lot 11, 0.275 acre.
Ronald and Cathryn Schoenauer to Cathryn Schoenauer, lots 37-38, 0.211 acre.
