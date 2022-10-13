Paulding County:
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, Coppell, Texas, vs. Erin Fisher and unknown spouse, Antwerp. Foreclosure.
Real estate transfers---
Auglaize Township —
Earl and Joyce Holcomb to Joyce Holcomb, Sec. 20, Noneman Auglaize Allotment, lot 10, 0.223 acre.
Kenneth Tenwalde to Caleb Tenwalde, Sec. 24, 2.057 acres.
Crane Township —
Robert Vibbert to Joshua and Jennifer Smith, Sec. 18, 3.713 acres.
Nathanial Ganger to Eye Homes Inc., Sec. 19, Noneman Rolling Acre No. 2, lot 8, 0.409 acre.
Harrison Township —
Mitchell and Tamara Rothenbuhler to Andrew and Laura Rothenbuhler, Sec. 36, 2.171 acres.
Paulding Township —
Mark and Penney Reuille to Penny Reuille, Sec. 30, 2.099 acres; Sec. 30, 5 acres.
Washington Township —
Carl and Toni Wright III to Carl and Toni Wright III, Sec. 25, 3.747 acres.
Martin Bendele to Allison Merriman, Sec. 27, 16.22 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Paulding County Land Reutilization Corporation to Tony Seslar, Bank Add., lots 4-5, 0.228 acre.
Latty Village —
Kenneth Reed to Guy Reed, Rixsom South, lot 32, 0.2 acre.
Paulding Village —
Jim and Renee Taylor to Renee Taylor, Noneman Emerald Acres Allotment No. 3, lot 115, 0.207 acre.
Scott and Jeannie Fisher to Patrick and Amanda Comer, lots 25-26, 0.218 acre; lots 39-40, 0.245 acre.
Payne Village —
John Hall, life estate, to John Hall, life estate, Gibson's Third Add., lot F, 0.438 acre.
