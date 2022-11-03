Paulding County:
Marriage licenses ---
Samantha Klein, 40, Grover Hill, self-employed and Brandon Manson, 32, Grover Hill, machine operator.
Alexis Scott, 29, Antwerp, and Wesley Barnard, 27, Antwerp, factory worker.
Peter Dawson, 22, Shelby, plumber and Brianna Sinn, 24, Haviland, dietitian.
Faith Vogel, 23, Cecil, registered nurse, and Damon Egnor, 25, Oakwood, accountant.
Daniel Sinn, 23, Haviland, mechanic, and Shana Manz, 21, Paulding, social work.
Audrie Longardner, 25, Antwerp, teacher, and Jeremy Heyerly, 23, Monclova, project supervisor.
Common Pleas---
On the docket---
Citizens Bank NA, Glen Allen, Va., vs. Richard and Michelle Froelich, Cecil. Foreclosure.
Lauren Kayser, Fort Jennings, and Scott Kayser, Oakwood. Dissolution of marriage.
Jessica Van Vleet, Payne, vs. Dana Van Vleet Jr., Paulding. Divorce.
Real estate transfers---
Benton Township —
Jean Winans, life estate, to Michael Winans, et al, Sec. 18, 39.13 acres; Sec. 18, 40 acres.
Blue Creek Township —
Barbara Shelton, trustee, to Angela Myers, trustee, Sec. 24, 76.622 acres; 118.909 acres.
Brown Township —
Gary Cooper to Gary Cooper, et al, Sec. 15, 70.056 acres.
James Cooper to James Cooper, trustee, et al, Sec. 15, 1.289 acres.
James and Anada Cooper to James and Anada Cooper, trustees, Sec. 15, 1.14 acres; Sec. 15, 4.239 acres.
R&B Fabrications Inc. to Daniel Eakins, trustee, Sec. 17, 0.689 acre; Sec. 17, lot 19, 4.13 acres.
Michael Ladd to Ethan Hill, Sec. 21, lot 1, 2 acres.
James Cooper to James and Anada Cooper, trustees, Sec. 27, 6.659 acres.
Carryall Township —
Scott and Stephanie Funk to Noah and Lorene Schwartz, Sec. 6, 2 acres.
Rex and Catherine Shaner to Catherine Shaner, Sec. 25, Proxmire Allotment, lots 10-11, 0.712 acre.
Rebecca Putman, trustee, to Rebecca Putman, trustee, Sec. 29, 51.233 acres.
Crane Township —
Shane and Julie Pack to Scott and Stephanie Funk, Sec. 3, 6.286 acres.
Emerald Township —
Douglas Dymarkowski, trustee, to Home 4 You LLC, Sec. 28, 3 acres.
Jackson Township —
Thomas and Carol McGrath to Bradley Baughman, trustee, Sec. 21, 16.776 acres.
Latty Township —
Barbara Shelton, trustee, to Angela Myers, trustee, Sec. 30, 80 acres.
Paulding Township —
Emerald Associates, Ltd., to Roland and Diane Dasher, Sec. 13, Cook Second Allotment, lot A, 0.449 acre.
Allan and Cheryl Bute to Allan and Cheryl Bute, et al, Sec. 19, 1.622 acres.
Washington Township —
Joseph Cramer to Joseph Cramer, Sec. 25, 9.211 acres.
Ricky Porter Jr. to Ricky Porter Jr., Sec. 27, 13.747 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Paulding County Land Reutilization Corporation to David and Stephanie McCullough, Block A, lot 4, 0.147 acre.
Jacob Shaffer to Rudolph and Carol Casiano, Jones Ad., lot 2, 0.2 acre.
Paulding Village —
Paul Steele to Paul Steele, Dix First Add., lot 27, 0.202 acre.
Crosscountry Mortgage Inc. to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, lot 213, 0.2 acre.
Jamie and Kristina Varner to Bryce Greear, Sec. 12, outlots, lot 35, 0.212 acre.
Payne Village —
Paulding County Land Reutilization Corporation to Ray and Nancy Speice, Gibson Second Add., lot 150, 0.172 acre.
Jean Winans, life estate, et al, to Sara Winans, Gibson's Sub., outlots, lot 62, 0.274 acre.
