Paulding County
Common pleas---
On the docket---
FC Market Place, LLC, Denver, Colo., vs. Loop Asphalt Services, LLC, Cecil; and Steven Loop, Defiance. Money judgment.
The State Bank and Trust Co., Defiance, vs. Tami Kamphaus and unknown spouse, Grover Hill; and Paulding County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Derek Baumert, Antwerp, and Erin Baumert, Antwerp. Dissolution of marriage.
Real estate transfers---
Auglaize Township —
Donald and Norma Schweller to Lisa Clinton, Sec. 19, cottage on Treglia Farm.
Brown Township —
Joseph and Angel Marvin to Cole and Andrea Pease, Sec. 17, 0.529 acre.
Alane Densmore to Jason Barnett, Sec. 23, Keck Wood View Estate, lot 11, 0.478 acre.
Emerald Township —
Lester Kruse to Lester Kruse, Sec. 5, Ankney Parcels, parcels 6-7, 1.35 acres.
Roger and Patricia Eckart to Cody Workman, Sec. 10, 5.137 acres.
Harrison Township —
Ryan Bowman to Christopher Plummer, Sec. 25, Snellenberger’s Parcels, lot 1, 1.643 acres.
Jackson Township —
David Matson to David and Donna Matson, Sec. 12, 40 acres.
Latty Township —
Nedra and James Schrader, trustees, to James Schrader, trustee, Sec. 34, 90 acres.
Washington Township —
David Torman Jr. to Douglas and Kimberly Nighswander, Sec. 15, Mandale outlot, 0.385 acre.
Carolyn Aldrich, et al, to McClure Farms, LLC, Sec. 7, 157.257 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Keith and Beth Derck to David and Carla Sensabaugh Jr., Block C, lot 25, 0.129 acre.
Nicole Harrmann to Deborah Stevenson, et al, Sec. 26, outlots, 0.685 acre.
Grover Hill Village —
Harold and Betty Clark to Harold Clark, Sec. 25, Jenkins Add., outlot 60, 0.253 acre.
Paulding Village —
Todd Dangler to Griffin and Brianna Harder, Country Side Estates II, lot 90, 0.234 acre.
Source One Enterprises Inc. to Victor Ornelas, lot 139, 0.134 acre; lot 150, 0.134 acre.
Rose Bowers to Board of County Commissioners of Paulding County, Ohio, Whinnery Add., lot 9, 0.189 acre.
