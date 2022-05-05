Marriage license---
Austin Kincaid, 27, Oakwood, painter, and Breanna Briggs, 22, Oakwood, Cooper Farms.
Common Pleas On the docket---
Michael Leffel, Bryan, vs. Citali Montiel, Van Wert; Cooper Hatchery, Van Wert; Accident Fund General Insurance Company, Columbus. Personal injury.
Ali Eickholt, Grover Hill, and Austin Eickholt, Grover Hill. Dissolution of marriage.
Deanna Adkins, Paulding, and Charles Adkins, Oakwood. Dissolution of marriage.
Real estate transfers---
Auglaize Township —
Debbie McCague to Joel Bailey, Sec. 24, 3 acres.
Brent Ankney to Kevin and Michelle Stahl, Sec. 19, Auglaize Hills Dev., lot 3, 0.527 acres; Auglaize Hills Dev. No. 2, lot 36, 0.399 acre.
Emmett Klein Jr. to Wesley Bok, Sec. 20, 0.36 acre.
Michael Paschall, trustee, to Casey Reichenbaugh, Sec. 21, 5.549 acres.
Benton Township —
Roger and Eunice Gerber, trustees, to Roger Gerber, trustee, Sec. 10, 80 acres; Sec. 33, 60 acres; Sec. 33, 15 acres.
Blue Creek Township —
Roger and Eunice Gerber, trustees, to Roger Gerber, trustee, Sec. 3, 40.78 acres; Sec. 8, 80 acres; Sec. 11, 54.768 acres.
Karen Mielke Ramsey to Gary Mielke, Sec. 4, 160 acres.
Brown Township —
Gregory and Linda Brandt to Daniel and Angeline Martin, Sec. 8, 1.53 acres.
Crane Township —
Potter Land Company LLC to David and Peggy Alig, Sec. 1, 48.38 acres; Sec. 2, 40.84 acres; Sec. 2, 46.824 acres.
John Landfair to Steven Boberg, Sec. 12, 7.943 acres.
Paulding Township —
Karen Mielke Ramsey to Gary Mielke, Sec. 28, 20 acres.
Washington Township —
Jamie and Cristal Moore to Jamie and Cristal Moore, Sec. 18, 2.415 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Travis Stevenson to US Bank Trust National Association, trustee, Daggett First Add., lot 12, 0.115 acre.
James Hertel to John Meglich, Wilhelm Add., lot 9, 0.267 acre.
Cecil Village —
Paul and Sylvia Kruse to Paul Kruse, Roseletts Add., lots 2-3, 0.425 acre.
Grover Hill Village —
Ricky and Pamela Porter Jr. to Dakota Scott, Sec. 26, Grover Hill Lumber Co. Sub., lots 3-4, 0.554 acre.
James Welch, et al, to James Welch, Sec. 26, outlot 54, 3 acres.
Oakwood Village —
Jerry Rucker, et al, to Jerry Rucker, et al, Floyd Burt Add., lot 1, 0.215 acre.
Penny Vargo to T3 Properties LLC, Floyd Burt Add., lot 15, 0.2 acre.
Jerry Rucker, et al, to Jerry Rucker, et al, Sec. 35, outlots, 0.306 acre.
Paulding Village —
Glen Plotts to Cameran and Connie Goins, Noneman Emerald Acres Allot. No. 1, lots 14-15, 0.714 acre.
Greg Reinhart to Vincent Reinhart, Noneman Sub., lot 20, 0.165 acre.
Advantage Group Ohio, LLC, to Joel and Danielle Devenney, lot 148, 0.033 acre.
T3 Properties, LLC, to Melissa Richmond, lot 230, 0.142 acre.
Payne Village —
Jean Foor, trustee, to Audrey Chavez, Anspach Sub., lot 2, 0.303 acre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.