Paulding County
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Julie Sifuentes, Continental, vs. Alexander Mseis, Cecil. Notice of registration of foreign support order.
Paulding County treasurer vs. Dennis Marvin, Paulding; unknown spouse, Paulding; Antwerp Exchange Bank, Payne; and Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus. Foreclosure of real property taxes.
Real estate transfers---
Auglaize Township —
Anthony Bird to Casey Derrow Properties LLC, Sec. 21, 5.549 acres.
Benton Township —
Gary and Patricia Derck to Gary and Patricia Derck, trustees, Sec. 2, 40.017 acres.
Brown Township —
Gregory and Brenda Troyer to Brenda Troyer, Sec. 16, 36.42 acres; Sec. 17, 69.104 acres; Sec. 17, 28.496 acres; Sec. 21, 30.54 acres.
Carryall Township —
Gary and Patricia Derck to Gary and Patricia Derck, trustees, Sec. 2, 60.965 acres; Sec. 3, 52.832 acres; Sec. 9, 34.537 acres; Sec. 9, 59.756 acres; Sec. 11, 25.739 acres; Sec. 11, 36.464 acres; Sec. 11, 7.019 acres; Sec. 11, 8.765 acres; Sec. 11, 13.967 acres; Sec. 14, 74 acres.
Gary and Patricia Derck to Christy Derck, Sec. 14, 4.496 acres.
Joyce Parrish, et al, to Derek Foust, Sec. 33, 3.12 acres.
Crane Township —
Gary and Patricia Derck to Gary and Patricia Derck, trustees, Sec. 6, 80 acres.
Latty Township —
Kirby Schliesser to Jose and Gisela Hurtado, Sec. 10, 1.227 acres.
David Miller to David and Amanda Miller, trustees, Sec. 22, 28.203 acres.
Paulding Township —
Donald Stoller, trustee, to Donald Stoller, trustee, Sec. 3, 169.5 acres.
Donald Stoller, trustee, to Brent Stoller, Sec. 3, 2 acres.
Konnie Gerber to Shawn Gerber, trustee, Sec. 16, Noneman Melody Acres, lots 19-20, 0.826 acre.
Washington Township —
Susan Miller to Anthony and Staci Miller, Sec. 32, 20 acres.
Roger and Linda Back to Roger Back, Sec. 10, 4.452 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Terry and Mary Wade to Terry and Mary Wade, Snook Add., lots 13-14, 0.285 acre.
Christina Walker to Marjorie Carnahan, Wilhelm Add., 0.2 acre.
Broughton Village —
Charles Dugan and Linda Pancoe to Charles and Donnett Dugan, Sec. 32, outlots, lots 2-3, 1.736 acres.
Grover Hill Village —
Andrew Rickard to Kirby Bonifas, Sec. 23, outlots 11, 13, 0.898 acre.
Paulding Village —
Kelly Middleton to Juan Santos and Maria Santiago, Noneman Emerald Acres Allotment No. 1, lot 76, 0.258 acre.
Frank Scott to Dawn Lee, Dix Second Add., lot 38, 0.167 acre.
Judith McClure, et al, to Robert and Gretchen Noneman, trustees, Bittersweet Village Sub., lot 10, unit 1.
Rebecca Campos, et al, to Jose Espinoza and Denisse Gastelum, outlots, lots 16, 22, 0.17 acre.
Payne Village —
Cathy Ruiz, et al, to Wyatt Wolfle and Kelsey Beck, McGrew Parcels, block E, lots G-H, 0.287 acre; block E, lot 15, 0.14 acre.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.