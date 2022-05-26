• Paulding County
Common Pleas On the docket---
Breanne Mabis, Bryan, and Cody Mabis, Antwerp. Dissolution of marriage.
Nathanial Ganger, Antwerp, and Erica Ganger, Defiance. Dissolution of marriage.
Real estate transfers---
Auglaize Township —
Corry and Laura Singer to Corry and Laura Singer, Sec. 19, Hartzog Auglaize Allot. No. 2, lot 68, 0.421 acre.
Okie and Phyllis Fitch to Phyllis Fitch, Sec. 21, 40.61 acres.
Robert Bohan to True Green Investments, LLC, Sec. 22, 39.889 acres.
Benton Township —
Bruce and Vickie Laukhuf to Carol and Ronald Koehl, trustees, et al, Sec. 23, 109.974 acres; Sec. 24, 80 acres; Sec. 24, 38.265 acres.
Carol Koehl and Valerie Klima to Carol and Ronald Koehl, trustees, et al, Sec. 27, 80 acres.
Brown Township —
E&R Farm, LLC, to Marcus McVay, Sec. 5, 1 acre.
Joe Bonar to James Varner, Sec. 17, lot 28, 0.172 acre.
Edward and Darlene Wagner to Darlene Wagner, Sec. 17, 0.264 acre.
Carryall Township —
Stephen Ankney to Terry and Tameria Pollock, Sec. 26, lots 2-3, 0.81 acre.
Drew and Hayleigh Strawser to Drew Strawser, Sec. 33, 0.227 acres; Sec. 33, 0.465 acre.
Crane Township —
Douglas Smith, life estate, to Doug Smith Farms, LLC 1, Sec. 15, 124.024 acres; Sec. 22, 60.417 acres; Sec. 24, 5.39 acres; Sec. 25, 74.71 acres; Sec. 27, 5.68 acres; Sec. 7, 65.912 acres; Sec. 9, 21.189 acres; Sec. 16, 71.515 acres; Sec. 16, 7.805 acres; Sec. 16, 15.978 acres; Sec. 16, 55.431 acres; Sec. 16, 26.113 acres; Sec. 20, 20 acres; Sec. 30, 287.039 acres; Sec. 31, 160 acres.
Harrison Township —
Russell and Carol Zuber to Russel Zuber, trustee, Sec. 19, 37.825 acres; Sec. 19, 36.595 acres; Sec. 34, 23.01 acres; Sec. 34, 1 acre.
Jackson Township —
David Saylor to Carl Hackworth, Sec. 2, 1 acre.
Morris and Chelsea Kipfer to Morris and Chelsea Kipfer, Sec. 8, 0.36 acre; Sec. 8, 0.15 acre; Sec. 8, 0.11 acre; Sec. 8, 0.56 acre.
Brittany Daeger to Brittany Daeger, Sec. 8, 1.249 acres.
Richard Nickols to Sarah Englehart, trustee, Sec. 27, 35.05 acres.
Rebecca Morgan to Timothy and Stacy Johnson, Sec. 35, 7.874 acres.
Latty Township —
Shane and Shannon Hale to Jeffrey Ruble, Sec. 26, 0.409 acre.
Paulding Township —
Sally Linder, trustee, to Michael Treece and Sally Linder, Sec. 34, 1.74 acres; Sec. 34, 1 acre.
Washington Township —
Steven Reed to Lynn and Victoria Noffsinger, Sec. 27, 26.712 acres.
Martin Bendele to Brian and Jessica Jacobs, Sec. 27, 5.01 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Andrew Miller to Chet Sienkiewlcz, Daggett Second Add., lot 22, 0.15 acre.
Oakwood Village —
Oakwood Development Company to Village of Oakwood, Shisler Add., lots 1-2, 0.087 acre.
Oakwood Development Company to Village of Oakwood, Sec. 27, outlot 8, 0.053 acre.
Ricky and Sheila Rhees to Hitesh Bhatt, Taylor Add., lots 14-15, 0.42 acre.
Paulding Village —
Kristen Rhonehouse to Spencer Stickler, Gasser Sub., lot 16, 0.2 acre.
Greg and Nancy White to Joshua White, trustee, et al, Gasser Second Add., lots 17-18, 0.267 acre.
Vincent Reinhart to Vince Reinhart, Noneman Sub., lot 20, 0.165 acre.
Karen Price to Karen Price and David Snyder, outlots, lots 1 and 3, 0.3 acre.
Payne Village —
Albert Wolford, et al, to Jeffrey and Teal Mobley, Gibson Second Add., lot 152, 0.172 acre; lot 156, 0.344 acre.
Young Brothers Farms LLC to CMS Holdings & Rentals, LLC, Young Sub., lot 1, 0.657 acre; lot 6, 0.277 acre; lot 8, 0.277 acre; lots 21-23, 0.831 acre; lots 25-28, 1.363 acres; Sec. 3, outlots, 8.203 acres.
