Paulding County
Marriage licenses---
Penny Lane, 22, Oakwood, operator, and Alexander Sessford, 23, Oakwood, operator.
John Kennedy Jr., 31, Cecil, self-employed, and Olivia Reyes, 30, Cecil, homemaker.
Alexandra Durfey, 33, Paulding, and Jarrod Clark, 26, Paulding, laborer.
Sarah Flynn, 31, Paulding, medical billing, and Nathan Getrost, 32, Paulding, laborer.
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, Garden City, N.Y., vs. Brock Verfaillie and unknown spouse, Paulding; PNC Bank, Brecksville; and Paulding County Treasurer. Foreclosure.
Nicole Speiser, Cecil, vs. Jeremy Litchfield, Cecil. Civil stalking protection order.
US Bank Trust National Assoc., Irvine, Calif., vs. Beth Davenport and unknown spouse, Payne; Carma Doctor, Payne; Rural Opportunities Inc., Liberty Center; and Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus. Foreclosure.
Braun Industries, Inc., Van Wert, vs. Bobcat Investment Properties, Inc., Cloverdale. Breach of contract.
Christine Heifner, Cecil vs. Martin Heifner Jr., New London. Civil stalking protection order.
Real estate transfers---
Auglaize Township —
T3 Properties, LLC, to Trent and Hopi Hicks, Sec. 19, Auglaize Hills Dev., lot 16, 0.517 acre.
Cecil and Nancy Lively to Nancy Lively, Sec. 20, Noneman Auglaize Allotment, lot 11, 0.429 acre.
Benton Township —
Angela Teagle to Gage Waltmire and Amanda Wharry, Sec. 3, Mooney Meadows, lot 6, 0.321 acre.
Brown Township —
Roger Bradford, life estate, to Jeffrey Bradford, Sec. 22, 24.933 acres.
Carryall Township —
Joyce and Larry Copsey to Joyce Copsey, Sec. 33, Jarrett Wood Sub., lot 22, 0.924 acre.
Crane Township —
George Underwood, life estate, to Royce Underwood, et al, Sec. 19, Noneman Rolling Acres No. 2, lots 12-14, 1.338 acres.
Harrison Township —
George Underwood, life estate, to Royce Underwood, et al, Sec. 13, 60 acres.
Jackson Township —
Todd and Kristie Schweller to Todd and Kristie Schweller, trustees, Sec. 3, 6 acres.
Latty Township —
Jason and Stephanie Dockery to Troy and Sierra Hellman, Sec. 6, 4 acres.
Paulding Township —
Teresa Winkler, trustee, to Teresa Winkler, trustee, Sec. 9, 55.683 acres; Sec. 9, 25.133 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Anthony and Derek Reid to Brandon and Jennifer Grant, Daggett Second Add., lots 26-27, 0.259 acre.
Oakwood Village —
Roger Bradford, life estate, to Jeffrey Bradford, lots 15-16, 0.491 acre; lot 31, 0.305 acre.
Paulding Village —
Benjamin and Christa Stoller to S&H Storage Solutions, LLC, lots 143, 147, 0.066 acre.
Shirley Vogel, trustee, to CMS Com1, LLC, lots 181, 188, 0.06 acre.
Hugh Talley, Steven Talley and Jean Christelle to Richard and Alyce Reinhart, Bittersweet Villages Phase I, lot 8, Unit 106.
Payne Village —
Leman and Freddie Saylor to Freddie Saylor, Sec. 3, outlots, Block G, lots 17, 30, 1.5 acres.
State of Ohio to Paulding County Land Reutilization Corp., Gibson First Add., lot 116, 0.152 acre.
NAG Properties, LLC, to Gregory England and Hayleigh Strawser, Gibson's Sub., outlots, lot 57, 0.321 acre.
