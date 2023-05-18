Paulding County
Marriage licenses---
Joseph Reineck, 22, Paulding, laborer, and Jacee Harwell, 23, Oakwood, education.
Lysa Buchanan, 28, Grover Hill, sterile processing, and Mitchell Speiser, 28, Grover Hill, welder/fabricator.
Common Pleas---
On the docket---
Citizens Bank, N.A., Johnston, R.I., vs. Lori Seman, Payne. Money judgment.
Monica Bertwell, Paulding, and Scott Bertwell, Cecil. Dissolution of marriage.
Real estate transfers---
Auglaize Township —
Ralph and Sheila Schlatter to Ralph and Sheila Schlatter, Sec. 36, 204.449 acres.
Apostolic Christian Church to Apostolic Christian Church of Junction, Sec. 36, 1.726 acres.
Jeffrey and Barbara Proxmire to Lisa Vajen, Sec. 21, 5.549 acres; Sec. 21, 5.549 acres.
Leo and Janet Sholl to Leo Sholl, Sec. 27, 40 acres.
Blue Creek Township —
Arlen Stoller to Arlen and Torri Stoller, Sec. 35, 1.403 acres.
Brown Township —
Colleen Keck to Jacob and Deborah Okuley Jr., Sec. 23, 26.26 acres.
Jackson Township —
Rebecca Richardson to Rebecca Richardson, trustee, Sec. 23, 70.533 acres.
Eugene Hemenway and Matthew Henry to Matthew and Dakota Henry, Sec. 23, 5.421 acres; Sec. 23, 6 acres.
Latty Township —
Thomas and Kim Sinn to Thomas and Kim Sinn, Sec. 7, 36.058 acres.
Blake and Tiffany Sinn to Blake and Tiffany Sinn, Sec. 7, 2.942 acres.
Paulding Township —
Brent Stoller to Brent and Angie Stoller, Sec. 3, 2 acres.
Dorothy Ratliff to Jeffery and Christa Schultz, Sec. 34, Hartwick Parcels, lots 4-5, 0.496 acre.
Antwerp Village —
Karen Lee to Regan and Lindsay Clem, Daggett First Add., lot 49, 0.2 acre.
Grover Hill Village —
Clifford and Lou Ann Hummell to Lou Ann Hummell, Sec. 24, lot 5, 0.2 acre.
Haviland Village —
Van Erk Dairy, LLC, to Jose Hernandez and Olivia Rosales, lots 103-104, 0.31 acre.
Melrose Village —
Isaiah Hammersmith to Alex Kinstle, Fife Add., lot 5-7, 0.521 acre.
Oakwood Village —
Collie and Judy Lambert to Judy Lambert, Harmon Add., lots 13-14, 0.155 acre.
Judy Lambert to Shannon Lambert, Harmon Add., lots 14-15, 0.123 acre.
Paulding Village —
David Foltz to Paul and Kenisha Sibert, outlots, lot 26, 5 acres.
Marvelle Wilhelm to Nickolas Wilhelm, Hixon Add., lots 2 and 4, 0.2 acre.
James Caris to David Foltz, Noneman DeMuth Allot., lots 20-21, 0.258 acre.
Payne Village —
Geoffrey and Bonnie Hyman to Kay Putman, Anspach Subdiv., lots 10-11, 0.688 acre; outlots, block G, lot 31, 0.274 acre.
