Paulding County
Marriage licenses---
Mikayla Pieper, 27, Omaha, Neb., communications manager, and Zackery Rodriguez, 27, Omaha, Neb., health care.
Common Pleas On the docket---
Timothy and Rhonda Feasby, Cecil, vs. John and Jessie Logan, Cecil. Injunction.
JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp., Greenville, S.C., vs. Karri Beregszazi, Antwerp; Paulding County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Credit Acceptance Corporation, Southfield, Mich., vs. Stephanie Mefferd, Paulding. Foreclosure.
Crosscountry Mortgage, LLC, Lake Zurich, Ill., vs. Cody King, Oakwood; Paulding County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Ronald Riggenbach, Paulding, vs. Wagner Metals, LLC, Paulding. Money judgment.
Tracy Davis, Payne, and Brian Davis, Payne. Dissolution of marriage.
Real estate transfers---
Benton Township —
Mick and Jone Boroff to Mick Boroff, Sec. 36, 39 acres; Sec. 36, 36.91 acres.
Crane Township —
Robert and Dorthea Vogel to Robert Vogel, Sec. 1, 7.763 acres.
Donna Baldwin to Donna Baldwin, life estate, Sec. 2, 4 acres; Sec. 2, 1.536 acres; Sec. 12, 12.795 acres.
Emerald Township —
Norma Dennewitz, et al, to Norma Dennewitz, life estate, Sec. 30, Nolan Sub., lot 7, 0.39 acre.
Harrison Township —
Kristopher and Melissa Richhart to Gavin Shaw and Danielle McBride, Sec. 25, 1.5 acres.
Andrew Bevis to Devford Properties LLC, Sec. 35, Horney Parcels No. 2, lot 6, 0.344 acres.
Jackson Township —
Gerald Saco to John and Brigitte Saco, Sec. 34, Kimmel Parcels, Parcel 1, 1 acre.
Latty Township —
Keith Reed to Brian Ruble, et al, Sec. 10, 40 acres; Sec. 15, 80.396 acres; Sec. 15, 80 acres.
Paulding Township —
Seth and Lindsey Litzenberg to Danny and Alisha Shannon, Sec. 16, Noneman Melody Acres, lot 4, 0.402 acre.
Washington Township —
Roger and Patricia Eckart to James Logan, Sec. 4, 1.63 acres.
Cecil Village —
Donna Baldwin to Donna Baldwin, life estate, Sec. 14, lot 11, 0.416 acre.
Grover Hill Village —
Edythe Schmidt to Michaela Campbell, Sec. 24, Meyer Add., lot 20, 0.2 acre.
Paulding Village —
Bonnie Griffiths, trustee, to CMS Holdings and Rentals, LLC, Noneman Emerald Acres Allot., No. 3, lot 132, 0.258 acre.
Jacob Gentz to Brock and Julie Densmore, outlots, lot 29, 0.007 acre.
Payne Village —
Phillip Piersma to William and Robin Baker, Prentice Add., lot 19, 0.205 acre.
