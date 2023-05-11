Paulding County
Marriage licenses---
Ashley Slattman, 35, Antwerp, registered nurse, and Brent Kneebush, 43, Antwerp, maintenance supervisor.
Isaac Baldwin, 23, Cecil, Amazon associate, and Abigail Sibbalds, 24, South Bloomfield, case manager.
Eric Bielser, 48, Payne, factory, and Rebecca Wells, 48, Payne, nurse.
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Crosscountry Mortgage, LLC, Lake Zurich, Ill., vs. Christophere Dutkiewicz and unknown spouse, Hicksville; and Paulding County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Rollin Bullinger, Melrose, vs. Kohart Surplus and Salvage, Inc., c/o Glenn Troth, statutory agent, Paulding. Money judgment.
Paulding County treasurer vs. Mary Miller and unknown spouse, c/o Samantha Miller, Toledo. Foreclosure.
Green Edge Properties, LLC, Defiance, vs. Rodney Dix, Paulding; Connie Osstifin, Antwerp; and Jeffrey Dix, Defiance. Complaint for specific performance.
Alyssa Brandenburg, Antwerp, vs. Angela Call, Antwerp. Civil stalking protection order.
Charles Gonzales Jr., Paulding vs. Krista Gonzales, Oakwood. Divorce.
Real estate transfers---
Auglaize Township —
Frances and Ambroscio Pedraza to Frances Rangel, Sec. 22, 2.759 acres.
Benton Township —
Michael McClain to Michael and Jana McClain, Sec. 3, 4.88 acres.
Brown Township —
Judith McClure, et al, to Joe and Janet Bidlack, Sec. 8, lot 8, 12.65 acres.
Daniel Starr to Lucan Starr and Natarra Grimes, Sec. 10, 0.666 acre.
Carryall Township —
Ola Hughes, life estate, to Louise Goll, et al, Sec. 21, 1.981 acres; Sec. 28, 37 acres; Sec. 28, 39 acres.
Joshua Stewart and Samantha Studebaker to Zebediah Wilson and Destiny Stinson, Sec. 33, 0.55 acre.
Crane Township —
Susan Caperton, life estate, to Robert Caperton, Sec. 5, 2.745 acres.
Harrison Township —
James and Carol Magoulas to Andrew and Jennifer Zartman, Sec. 2, 1.249 acres.
Washington Township —
Thomas Ward Sr., trustee, to Thomas Ward Sr., trustee, Sec. 25, 65.75 acres.
Grover Hill Village —
Leo Swallow to Michael Mudel, Sec. 25, Jenkins Add., lots 3 and 6, 0.404 acre.
Paulding Village —
NIcole and Eric Gross to Jose Ventura and Efrain Rodriguez, lots 230, 235, 0.13 acre.
Manz Enterprises, LLC to S2 Property Group, LLC, Sec. 12, outlots, lot 72, 0.816 acre.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up to receive breaking news alerts from The Crescent-News.
Sign up to receive the daily headlines from The Crescent-News.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.