Paulding County
Marriage licenses---
Jim Myers, 64, Paulding, retired, and Pamela Overmyer, 57, Paulding, unemployed.
Jimmie Praul, 29, Haviland, construction, and Tiffany Pierce, 29, Haviland, bartender.
Common Pleas---
On the docket---
Progressive Casualty Insurance Co., Los Angeles, Calif., vs. John Maenle, Haviland. Money judgment.
Heather Mengerink, Grover Hill, vs. Ethan Mengerink, Van Wert. Divorce.
Christopher Renn, Paulding, vs. April Renn, Garden Grove, Calif. Divorce.
Real estate transfers---
Auglaize Township —
Ralph and Elizabeth Hunt to Ralph and Elizabeth Hunt, Sec. 20, 20.521 acres.
Terry Hawkins to Terry and Kathleen Hawkins, Sec. 21, lots 4-6, 5.1 acres.
Brown Township —
Mildred Myers, life estate, to Mildred Myers, life estate, Sec. 5, 6.45 acres.
Carryall Township —
Patricia Marlin, life estate, to Marlin Farms LLC, Sec. 34, 19.483 acres.
Crane Township —
Dovetail Development, Ltd., to Cindy Dickemann, Sec. 5, 9.431 acres.
Jodie Wueller, trustee, to Jodie Wueller, trustee, Sec. 32, 151.42 acres; Sec. 33, 76.025 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Patricia Marlin to Mary Todd, et al, Schoolhill Add., lot 11, 0.124 acre.
Olen McMichael to Randall Mills, Sec. 27, outlots, 0.209 acre.
Broughton Village —
Richard Cotterman, life estate, to Elaine Sierer, et al, White’s Add., lots 5, 18, 0.141 acre and 0.347 acre.
Paulding Village —
Devford Properties, LLC, to Devford Properties, LLC, lots 137, 152, 0.2 acre.
Ramiro and Bernadine Rodriquez to Ramiro and Bernadine Rodriquez, life estates, Sec. 12, outlots, lots 64-65, 0.378 acre.
