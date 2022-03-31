Common Pleas On the docket---
U.S. Bank National Association, Owensboro, Ky., vs. Gregory and Peggy Altic, Antwerp; Capital One Bank, Richmond, Va.; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus. Foreclosure.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Troy, Mich., vs. Robert Smallwood and unknown spouse, East Canton; Paulding County Treasurer. Foreclosure.
Michael Boyd, Paulding, and Destiny Boyd, Convoy. Dissolution of marriage.
Thomas Rhonehouse, Paulding, and Deanna Rhonehouse, Paulding. Dissolution of marriage.
Real estate transfers---
Auglaize Township —
Linda Myers to Fletcher and Kaitlyn Kramer, Sec. 13, 2.19 acres.
Benton Township —
William Kelble, et al, to Timothy and Jenny Nicely, Sec. 2, 2.47 acres.
Brown Township —
Danny Halter to Danny and Brenda Halter, life estates, Sec. 22, 49.814 acres; Sec. 34, 6.485 acres.
Danny Halter and Brenda Edwards to Danny Halter and Brenda Edwards, life estates, Sec. 22, Thrasher’s Parcels, parcel 2, 0.68 acres.
Crane Township —
Kevin and Jodie Diven to Kevin Diven, Sec. 1, 2.072 acres.
Joyce Nelson, life estate, to Raymond Fleming, Sec. 4, 2 acres.
Jackson Township —
Garry and Dorothy LaFountain to Dorothy LaFountain, Sec. 2, 11.702 acres.
Herman and Jean Guelde to Herman Guelde, Sec. 6, 6.266 acres.
Kenneth Collins, et al, to SMS Holding and Rentals LLC, Sec. 33, lot 64, 0.25 acres.
Washington Township —
Edna Halter, life estate, to Edna Halter, life estate, Sec. 3, 79.488 acres.
Grover Hill Village —
Ernest and Molly Welch to Tyler Richey, Sec. 26, Kinkade Third Add., lots 8-9, 0.304 acres.
Johnny Rakes to Susan Hull, Sec. 25, lot 111, 0.2 acres.
Oakwood Village —
Elmer Adams to Thomas Adams, Hake Add., lots 2-3, 0.388 acres; Sec. 27, outlots, lot 15, 0.185 acres.
Paulding Village —
Bowman and Bowman Holdings LLC to Christopher and Jenny Bauer, outlots, lots 17-19, 0.41 acres.
Phyllis Conley to Scioto Properties SP 16 LLC, Catherine Davis Add., lot 2, 0.222 acres.
Payne Village —
RNS Properties LLC to Michael Clevenger, Proximire Payne Allot., lot 6, 0.412 acres.
