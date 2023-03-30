Paulding County:
Marriage licenses---
Noah Butler, 20, Continental, corrections officer, and Emily Reinhard, 19, Paulding, general labor.
Kaitlin Lantow, 27, Paulding, registration, and Austin Bortel, 31, Paulding, truck driver.
Cassandra Bishop, 23, Fort Wayne, reimbursement, and Coleton Kendall, 24, Fort Wayne, diesel mechanic.
Vanessa Gonzales, 38, Paulding, orthodontic technician, and Gregory Thatcher, 57, Paulding, concrete finisher/owner.
Common Pleas---
On the docket---
Paulding County treasurer vs. Charles Krohn, and unknown spouse, Paulding. Foreclosure.
Paulding County treasurer vs. Helen English and unknown spouse/heirs/executors, unknown address; Anna Liffick, and unknown spouse, Paulding. Foreclosure.
Paulding County treasurer vs. Tracy Eitniear, and unknown spouse, Continental. Foreclosure
Marion Slusser, Cecil, vs. Jeremy Litchfield, Cecil; Amber Vance, Cecil. Civil protection order.
Paulding County treasurer vs. National Premier Investments, LLC, Doral, Fla. Foreclosure.
LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, S.C., vs. Lisa Fisher, Antwerp. Money judgment.
Real estate transfers---
Auglaize Township —
Roger Brummitt to Roger Brummitt and Sheila Calopietro, Sec. 19, Hartzog Auglaize Allotment, lot 30, 0.459 acre.
Benton Township —
Maureen King, life estate, to Storm Mercer, et al, 36.911 acres.
Brown Township —
Gary Deitrick to John Pyard, Sec. 7, 1.384 acres.
Ronald Ehrman to Ronald Ehrman, Sec. 34, 0.597 acre.
Carryall Township —
Phillip Piersma and Debra Peterson to Phillip Piersma, Sec. 22, 8.19 acres.
Crane Township —
Colton Danberry, trustee, to Alan Fickel, Sec. 23, 1.64 acres.
Emerald Township —
Sara Fleege, trustee, to Evan and Miranda Schlatter, Sec. 30, 129.721 acres.
Latty Township —
Danny Martin to Jennifer Martin, Sec. 26, 1 acre.
Paulding Township —
Anthony Webster to Kirk and Eileen Stoller, trustees, Sec. 31, 0.468 acre; Sec. 32, 2 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Antwerp United Methodist Church, trustees, to Antwerp Global Methodist Church, Johnson Add., lot 3, 1 acre; Smith Village, lot 9 and lots 12-13, 0.886 acre; Sec. 27, 1.7 acres.
Charles Peffley to JD and Mary Meyer, Wilhelm Add., lot 25, 0.086 acre.
Cody Feasby to Klayre Manells and Hayden Spryn, Wilhelm Add., lot 102, 0.197 acre.
Grover Hill Village —
Grover Hill Village to Grover Hill VFW Post 2873, Sec. 25, lot 77, 0.131 acre.
Latty Village —
Robert Habern to Robert Habern, Rixsom North, lots 83-84, 0.4 acre.
Oakwood Village —
Ellen Carnahan to Edward Carnahan, et al, Mead Sub., lot 5, 0.358 acre.
Betty Todd to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., Sec. 26, outlots, lots 7-8, 0.756 acre.
Paulding Village —
David Bash to Audra Smith, Latty Add., lot 5, 0.2 acre.
Briana Manz to Jack Baughman, Noneman Sub., lot 21, 0.165 acre.
CMS Holdings and Rentals, LLC, to Erica and Saul Flores, Noneman Sub., lot 58, 0.165 acre.
Scott Village —
Senaida Feliz to Kenneth Andrist, lot 32, 0.2 acre.
