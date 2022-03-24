Common Pleas On the docket---
Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, Anaheim, Calif., vs. Debra Davis and unknown spouse, Cecil. Foreclosure.
U.S. Bank National Association, Owensboro, Ky., vs. Rachael Hollinger and unknown spouse, Antwerp; Crown Asset Management, LLC, Columbus. Foreclosure.
First Financial Bank, Cincinnati, vs. Carol Finfrock, Paulding; Paulding Wind Farm, LLC, c/o Corporation Service Company, Columbus; CACH, Inc., Greenville, S.C.; Paulding County Treasurer. Foreclosure.
Jacob Grindstaff, Oakwood, vs. Jeffrey Davis, Fort Wayne, Ind.; Garda CL Great Lakes, Fishers, Ind.; Ohio Mutual Insurance, Bucyrus. Money judgment.
Tommi Hurley, Paulding, and Andrew Hurley, Hicksville. Divorce.
Real estate transfers---
Auglaize Township —
David Fowler to Weston and Ashley Walter, Sec. 19, Auglaize Country Club RSA, lot 34, 0.172 acre.
Chelsea McMillen to Nathan Martinez and Diana Chairez, Sec. 19, Auglaize Country Club RSA, lot 23, 0.172 acre.
Benton Township —
Mark Summey, et al, to Mark Summey, et al, Sec. 16, 153.691 acres.
Mark Summey, et al, to Steinman Farms, LLC, Sec. 17, 78.869 acres.
Brown Township —
Judith McClure to Judith McClure, Sec. 8, lot 8, 45.7 acres.
Jerry and Martha Feeney to Jerry and Martha Feeney, Sec. 8, lot 8, 1.89 acres.
Emerald Township —
Potter Land Company, LLC, to Potter Land Company, LLC, Sec. 7, 73.775 acres.
Harrison Township —
Alvin Henry to Kyle and Lindsay Sunday, Sec. 25, 2 acres.
Jackson Township —
Ricky and Nicole Laney to Nicole Laney, Sec. 22, 2.698 acres.
Washington Township —
Jerome Horstman, et al, to JEJJA Horstman Farms, LLC, Sec. 26, 38.334 acres.
Oakwood Village —
Green Edge Properties, LLC, to Anthony and Kayla Carrier, Grove Add., lot 3, 0.2 acre.
Elmer Adams to Martin Adams, lot 59, 0.053 acre.
Paulding Village —
Andrew Rager to Crystal Zehr, Noneman Second Add., lots 14-15, 0.245 acre.
Payne Village —
William and Lora Lyons to Austin Gillespie, Block E, lot 13, 0.284 acre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.