Paulding County
Real estate transfers---
Auglaize Township —
Ronald and Glen Deatrick Jr. to Ronald and Marita Deatrick, Sec. 30, 110.406 acres; Sec. 30, 9 acres; Sec. 30, 9.318 acres.
Benton Township —
David and Marjorie Yenser to David Yenser, Sec. 3, Mooney Meadow, lot 35, 0.448 acre.
Brown Township —
Roger and Carol Bartley to Continental Dairy LLC, Sec. 9, 4.931 acres.
Jackson Township —
Dennis Smazenko, et al, to Flatrock Dairy LLC, Sec. 14, 0.67 acre.
James and Tamera Stoller to James and Tamera Stoller, life estate, Sec. 30, 0.73 acre.
Washington Township —
Joan Coppes and Van Wert National Bank, trustees, to Joan Coppes and Van Wert National Bank, trustees, Sec. 14, 159 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Carolyn and Gaylord Laukhuf to Carolyn Laukhuf, Marilyn-Doris Add., lots 13-14, 0.298 acre.
Grover Hill Village —
Paulding County Land Reutilization Corp. to Jay Klopfenstein, Sec. 25, lot 67, 0.039 acre; outlot 29, 0.08 acre.
Paulding Village —
Sara Bullinger to Sara and Neal Braun, Sec. 12, outlots, lot 17, 0.58 acre.
Payne Village —
First National Acceptance Co. to Ted and Heather Eversole, Block G, lot 49, 0.034 acre; Tabor Add., lot 16, 0.2 acre.
Shirley Flores to John and Jessica Meglich, Block G, lot 50, 3.527 acres; Gibson Second Add., lots 142-143, 1.1917 acres, lot 160, 0.617 acre.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up to receive breaking news alerts from The Crescent-News.
Sign up to receive the daily headlines from The Crescent-News.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.