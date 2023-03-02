Paulding County:
Marriage licenses—
Bradley Finch, 40, Cecil, maintenance, and Megan Tressler, 26, Cecil.
Samuel Palacios, 42, Cecil, maintenance, and Tonya Rogers, 32, Cecil, unemployed.
Dillon Lambert, 20, Grover Hill, GT Technologies, and Juliana Grunden, 18, Grover Hill.
Common pleas
On the docket—
Daniel Bland, Payne, vs. Joseph Thome, Payne; and Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, Columbus. Workers compensation.
Amanda Kennedy, Paulding, and Robert Adkins, Paulding. Divorce.
Real estate transfers---
Carryall Township —
Daniel and Patricia Wetli to Daniel and Patricia Wetli, trustees, Sec. 30, 14.443 acres; Sec. 30, 20.481 acres.
Crane Township —
Adam Fraley, et al, to Pops Garage, LLC, Sec. 29, Noneman Canal View Allotment, lots 11-12, 0.758 acre.
Emerald Township —
Dennis Romes to James Ridenour, Sec. 2, 5.021 acres.
Jackson Township —
David Vogel to Logan and Danielle Doster, Sec. 5, 5.008 acres.
Paulding Village —
Dovetail Development, Ltd., to MBN Realty, Ltd., Catherine Davis Add., lots 5-7, 0.412 acre.
Bowman and Bowman Holdings, LLC, to Michael and Kristina Wood, Dix First Add., lot 5, 0.202 acre.
Larry Mawer, et al, to Dale Harner, Sec. 12, outlots, lot 7, 1.282 acres.
Payne Village —
Paulding County Land Reutilization Corporation to Brad Canfield, Gibson First Add, lot 104, 0.148 acre.
