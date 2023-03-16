Paulding County
Common Pleas---
On the docket---
Rock Creek Capital, LLC, Fort Worth, Texas, vs. Travis Zartman, Payne. Foreclosure.
Fifth Third Bank, National Association, Cincinnati vs. Melissa Rooks and unknown spouse, Payne. Foreclosure.
Marcia Enmark, Defiance, and Anthony Enmark, Paulding. Dissolution of marriage.
Real estate transfers---
Brown Township —
Dwight Ordway, life estate, to Thelma Ordway, life estate, Sec. 4, 6.592 acres.
Leroy Gillett to Charles and Heather Potts, Sec. 22, 0.36 acre.
Carryall Township —
Rosa Graber to Graber Family Limited Partnership, Sec. 7, 39.15 acres.
Joe and Rosa Graber to Rosa Graber, Sec. 21, 17.388 acres.
Big Dog Project, LLC, to ALG Manufacturing, LLC, Sec. 26, 26.013 acre.
Harrison Township —
Michael and Nedra Cox to Nedra Cox, Sec. 29, 5 acres.
Paulding Township —
Jeni Kennedy to Jonathon Hudson and Bianca Nicholson, Sec. 30, 1.15 acres.
Washington Township —
Christopher Pruden, et al, to Christopher and Tamali Pruden, Sec. 17, 13.767 acres.
Antwerp Village —
CAT Antwerp, LLC, to CAT Antwerp, LLC, Block B, lot 7, 0.363 acre; Smith Add., lot 18, 1 acre.
Bryce and Angel Steiner to Jarrison and Kimberly Steiner, Block C, lots 17-18, 0.658 acre.
Elizabeth Sheleski and Roger Pier to Elizabeth Sheleski, lot 79, 0.183 acre.
Oakwood Village —
Jeffrey Harris to Kyle Weisenburger, lots 88-89, 0.223 acre.
Chad Long to Travis and Luke Beasley, lots 37-38, 0.529 acres.
Paulding Village —
Harold Walters to Linda Walters, life estate, Barnes Add., lot 1, 0.212 acre.
Bittersweet Development, LLC, to Bittersweet Development, LLC, outlot 11003, 3.9101 acres.
Payne Village —
Marolyn Rosswurm, life estate, to Pamela Daeger, et al, Emigh Add., lot 7-8, 0.316 acre.
Amanda Carner to Eugene Hemenway, Hyman Add., lots 7-8, 0.182 acre.
Steven and Kathie Wobler to Jason and Stephanie Dockery, lot 38, 0.189 acre.
