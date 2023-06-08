Paulding County
Marriage licenses---
Morgan Williamson, 28, Antwerp, credentialing specialist and Jason Hale, 34, Antwerp, teacher.
Madison Parrett, 23, Paulding, retail and Kaleb Keezer, 25, Paulding, service technician.
Joseph Barker, 32, Antwerp, farmer and Baili Melcher, 24, Antwerp, farmer.
Robert Oller, 40, Payne, recondition porter and Mollie Clem, 37, Payne, laborer.
Alston Doctor, 26, Antwerp, heavy equipment mechanic and Madison Miller, 25, Fort Wayne, social worker.
Ronald Spencer, 55, Paulding, dispatcher/CSR and Teresa Bauer, 61, Paulding, Walmart associate.
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Cassy Mullen, Oakwood vs. Chad Carper, Defiance. Civil stalking protection order.
Van Wert Federal Savings Bank, Van Wert vs. Andrew and Rebecca Kessler, Grover Hill; Paulding County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Alissa Reese, Paulding vs. Tyler Reese, Paulding. Divorce.
Real estate transfers---
Auglaize Township —
Nancy Lively to John Seinkner, Sec. 20, Noneman Auglaize Allotment, lot 11, 0.429 acre.
Benton Township —
Dorothy Young, trustee, to Dorothy Young, life estate, Sec. 5, 77.296 acres.
Blue Creek Township —
Blake and Tiffany Sinn to Matthew and Aryn Proctor, Sec. 22, 6.047 acres.
Brown Township —
Darryl Mesker to Darryl and Laura Mesker, Sec. 8, Coder Parcels, 0.93 acre; Sec. 8, lot 2 above 692, 1.08 acres.
Noel Melia to Noel Melia, Sec. 8, lot 1, 3.375 acres.
Elaine Shank to Elaine Shank, Sec. 8, 1 acre.
Carryall Township —
Pamela Alford Cottrell, trustee, et al, to Kelsey Sensibaugh and Natalie Bruce, Sec. 16, 40 acres.
Mark and Chun Marenberg to Mark Marenberg, trustee, et al, Sec. 23, 4.82 acres.
Pamela Cottrell to Stanley and Pamela Alford, Sec. 31, Riverside Drive Allotment, lot 5, 1.94 acres.
Dorothy Young, trustee, et al, to Dorothy Young, life estate, Sec. 33, 45.505 acres.
Crane Township —
Dana Jones, trustee, to Ashlynn Rice and Madalyn Turpening, Sec. 4, 2.63 acres.
Jerry and Brenda Brittsan, trustees, to Neal and Sara Braun, Sec. 13, 9.417 acres.
Larry and Ellen Jump to Larry and Ellen Jump, Sec. 7, 36.554 acres.
Richard and Melanie Farr to Richard and Melanie Farr, Sec. 7, 3.706 acres.
Harrison Township —
Dorothy Young, trustee, to Dorothy Young, life estate, Sec. 32, 7.5 acres; Sec. 32, 37.61 acres; Sec. 32, 18.6 acres.
Paulding Township —
Marjorie Wilhelm to KEW Farms, LLC, Sec. 16, 80 acres.
Paul and Helen Long, life estates, to Paul Long, life estate, Sec. 28, 77.37 acres; Sec. 28, 4 acres.
Washington Township —
Vernon Schwartz, et al, to Vernon Schwartz, et al, Sec. 25, 22 acres; Sec. 36, 8 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Julia Snyder to Bradley Reed, Daggett Second Add., lot 8, 0.142 acre.
Julia Snyder to Julia Snyder, Daggett Second Add., lot 7, 0.06 acre.
CAT Antwerp LLC to CAT Antwerp, LLC, Sec. 27, Smith Add., lots 10-11, 14-17, 1.059 acres.
Paulding Village —
Marsha Kinder and Clifford Gray to Clifford Gray, Gasser Second Add., lot 35, 0.155 acre.
Dawn Rager to Brent and Amanda Harris, Hake Add., lot 3, 0.202 acre.
Loren and Louella Thomas, life estate, to Braden Laney and Thomas Zuber, outlots, 6.517 acres.
Nancy Steel, life estate, to Jamie Tipton, et al, Noneman North Side Allotment, lot 18, 0.222 acre.
Payne Village —
Michael Krouse to Michael and April Krouse, lot 35, 0.2 acre.
