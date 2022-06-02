• Paulding County
Marriage license---
Jesse Moreno, 37, Antwerp, quality manager, and Jamie Jackson, 28, Antwerp, office manager.
Common Pleas On the docket---
Crosscountry Mortgage, LLC, Lake Zurich, Ill., vs. Alex and Jennifer Bland, Paulding; Treasurer of Paulding County. Foreclosure.
Rebecca Lamb, Defiance, vs. Michael Hughes, Montgomery, Mich. Breach of contract.
Serena Antigo, Defiance, and Ronald Antigo, Defiance. Dissolution of marriage.
Nathan Winke, Oakwood, vs. Samantha Winke, Oakwood. Divorce.
Real estate transfers---
Auglaize Township —
Gary Schlatter to Heather Brown and Ashley Cason, Sec. 19, Six Mile Bay Sub., lots 3-4, 0.838 acre.
Blue Creek Township —
John and Janet Fleenor to Janet Fleenor, Sec. 14, 2.08 acres.
Brown Township —
Bryon Rohda to Rohdas Rentals, LLC, Sec. 4, 5.23 acres; Sec. 4, 5.248 acres.
Paula Ankney to Paula Ankney, life estate, Sec. 20, Cooper Second Riverview Sub., lots 40-41, 0.458 acre.
Carryall Township —
Russel and Kari Coil to Stephen and Melissa Remke, Sec. 31, Riverside Drive Allot., lot 3, 1.88 acres.
Emerald Township —
Terry Retcher to John Hasch Jr., Sec. 23, 15.264 acres.
Anna Campbell to Stacy Campbell, Sec. 30, 3.06 acres.
Harrison Township —
Kurt and Rebecca Keys to Kurt Keys, Sec. 26, 2.129 acres.
Latty Township —
Jarrod and Jacquelin Mosier, trustees to Jarrod and Jacquelin Mosier, trustees, Sec. 21, 14.108 acres.
Derek and Craig Miller to Derek and Craig Miller, Sec. 21, 98.5 acres.
Charles Sharp Jr. and David Johnson II to Charles Sharp Jr., Sec. 24, 76.5 acres.
Paulding Township —
Michael Treece and Sally Linder to Michael Treece, Sec. 34, 1.74 acres; Sec. 34, 1 acre.
Washington Township —
Irvin and Gloria Tumblin to Gloria Tumblin, Sec. 33, 9.13 acres; Sec. 33, 10.7 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Maria Miller and Chrystal Drake to Christopher and Elizabeth Friend, Murphy Add., lot 12, 0.165 acre.
Ann and Raymond Kaverman, trustees, to Ann and Raymond Kaverman, trustees, Sec. 28, Maumee Landing, lot 28, 4.495 acres.
Broughton Village —
John and Rita Daeger to John and Rita Daeger, life estate, Sec. 32, outlots, lots 15-16, 2.268 acres.
Oakwood Village —
Kyle Weisenburger to Craig and Erlinda Griffith, Corkwell Sub., lot 4, 0.311 acres; Piney Woods Add., lot 4, 0.219 acre.
MLG Properties LLC to Louis Riccomini and Sons Inc., 2.155 acres.
Paulding Village —
Davetti Koskela to Destynee Carlisle, Catherine Davis Add., lot 8, 0.131 acre.
Sue Free, life estate, to Sue Free, life estate, Sec. 2, outlots, 23.983 acres.
Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative, Inc. to Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative Inc., Sec. 2, outlots, 3.022 acres.
Community Improvement Corporation of Paulding to Community Improvement Corporation of Paulding, Sec. 2, 9 acres.
Schweller Properties, LLC, to Schweller Properties, LLC, Sec. 2, 1 acre; Sec. 2, 6.103 acres.
Doug and Erika Habern to Douglas and Erika Habern, lot 35, 0.2 acre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.