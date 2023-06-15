Paulding County
Marriage license---
Douglas Bashore, 53, Paulding, maintenance, and Penny Clippinger, 49, Paulding, school bus driver.
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., West Palm Beach, Fla., vs. Brant and Jessica Verfaillie, Paulding; Dorrean Vance, Paulding; and Ohio Mutual Insurance Co., Columbus. Foreclosure.
Hacker Combs, Paulding, vs. Brandi Cantu, Defiance. Civil stalking protection order.
Lagina Brant, Van Wert, and Mark Brant, Ohio City. Dissolution of marriage.
Katie Gorrell, Paulding, vs. Duane Gorrell, Paulding. Divorce.
Real estate transfers---
Benton Township —
Deborah Williams to Carrie Williams, Sec. 3, Mooney Meadows, lot 18, 0.344 acre.
Jane Cole to Gage Smith and Vanessa Krueger, Sec. 3, Mooney Meadows, lot 28, 0.344 acre.
Robert and Sharon Parady to Sharon Parady, Sec. 3, Mooney Meadows, lot 28, 0.389 acre.
Marjorie Bradley, life estate, to James Bradley, Sec. 26, 238.994 acres.
Brown Township —
Michael and Heather Hunt to Janine and Randal May, Sec. 2, 2.855 acres.
Jose Martinez to Jayson Bosworth and Michael Fell, Sec. 29, 0.99 acre.
Joann Norris, trustee, to Paul Adams, trustee, Sec. 8, 20 acres; Sec. 8, 13.396 acres.
Washington Township —
Maumee Watershed Conservancy District to Maumee Watershed Conservancy District, Sec. 26, 1.73 acres.
Platinum Path, LLC, to McClure Farms, LLC, Sec. 14, 63.056 acres.
Grover Hill Village —
James Caris to James and Lyla Caris, Sec. 26, Grover Hill Lumber Co. Sub., lots 1-2 and 5, 0.618 acre; Sec. 26, Kinkade Third Add., lot 2, 0.152 acre.
Jennifer Carr to Crosscountry Mortgage, LLC, Sec. 24, lot 30, 0.2 acre.
Paulding Village —
Carl Antoine to Carl Antoine, life estate, outlots, lots 2-3, 0.63 acre.
Timothy and Giovanna Frazier to Equity Holding Corp., trustee, outlots, lot 4, 0.66 acre.
Richard Pepper, et al, to Richard Pepper, et al, Noneman Emerald Acres Allotment No. 1, lots 54-55, 0.482 acre.
Vickie Halker to Jose Jimenez, Noneman Emerald Acres Allotment No. 1, lot 51, 0.258 acre.
Misty and Scott Rison to Matthew Cox, lot 42, 0.212 acre.
Jack and Angela Wiswell to Angela Wiswell, Sec. 12, outlots, lots 15-16, 0.439 acre.
