Marriage licenses---
Alyssa Gonzales, 31, Paulding, assistant branch manager, and James Graves, 33, Paulding, assistant operator.
Jack Lewis, 40, Haviland, truck driver, and Christa Manz, 40, Paulding, stay-at-home mom.
Common Pleas On the docket---
MyCuMortgage LLC, Beavercreek, vs. James Bissell and unknown spouse, Paulding. Foreclosure.
Paulding County Treasurer vs. Willard and Lori Farris, Cloverdale. Foreclosure.
Synchrony Bank, Draper, Utah, vs. Roberta Mosier, Haviland. Money judgment.
Andrew Fry, Paulding, and Heidi Fry, Payne. Dissolution of marriage.
Real estate transfers---
Auglaize Township —
Dennis and Lisa Dunlap to Patrick and Kara Cooper, Auglaize Country Club RSA, Lots 46-47, 0.331 acre.
Benton Township —
Basil Dealey, life estate, to Basil Dealey, life estate, Sec. 20, 120 acres; Sec. 27, 40 acres.
Richard and Joan Schmidt, life estates, to Joseph Schmidt, Sec. 12, 2.945 acres.
Blue Creek Township —
Roy and Randy Noggle, trustees, to Roy Noggle, Sec. 4, 39.192 acres.
Roy and Randy Noggle, trustees, to Randy and Margaret Noggle, trustees, Sec. 20, 40 acres.
Delores Laukhuf, trustee, to Delores Laukhuf, trustee, Sec. 23, 81.431 acres; Sec. 23, 35.744 acres.
Steven and Mary Fast to Steven and Mary Fast, Sec. 24, 20 acres.
Haviland Drainage Products Co. to Haviland Drainage Products Co., Sec. 24, 24.899 acres.
Haviland Co. to Haviland Co., Grover Hill Wind, LLC, 79.84 acres.
Brown Township —
The Ann Sherry Foundation to The Ann Sherry Foundation, Sec. 20, 27.238 acres.
The Ann Sherry Foundation to Kyle Kovac, Sec. 20, Lots 6-8, 11.409 acres.
Nathan Gee to Donna Miller, Sec. 33, 1.13 acres.
Mark Spangler, et al, to Mark Spangler, et al, Sec. 1, 3 acres.
Carryall Township —
Dorothy James to April Fruit, Sec. 23, 1 acre.
Kirk and Laurel Hopkins to Kirk and Laurel Hopkins, trustees, Sec. 26, 3.136 acres; Sec. 28, Don H. Lichty Parcels, parcel 1, part A, 6.61 acres; Sec. 30, 2.011 acres.
Steven Bechtol to Anthony and Christina DeLong, Sec. 32, 2.108 acres.
Crane Township —
Kirk Hopkins and Karlann Lee to Kirk and Laurel Hopkins, trustees, et al, Sec. 6, 8.164 acres.
Robert and Marilyn Wiswell, life estates, to Robert and Marilyn Wiswell, life estates, Sec. 4, 8.04 acres; Sec. 4, 1.08 acres; Sec. 4, 1.495 acres.
Harrison Township —
Steven Kilpatrick to Steven Kilpatrick, Sec. 26, 3.76 acres.
Pauline Scott to Jessica and Kevin Boroff, Sec. 35, Horney Riverview Park, Lot 26, 0.234 acre.
William DeVelvis and Connie Crawford to William DeVelvis and Connie Crawford, Sec. 35, 1.057 acres.
Jackson Township —
Jayson Dangler and Mackenzie Fleagle to Braden Laney and Bailey Franz, Sec. 7, lots 7-12, 26, 30 and 32, 22.368 acres.
Jerod Porter to John and Chris Rickels Jr., Sec. 33, 6.1 acres.
Latty Township —
Brian Ruble, et al, to Brian Ruble, et al, Sec. 10, 40 acres.
Jared Renollet to Merced Morales, Sec. 17, 1 acre.
Renee Sinn, trustee, to Renee Sinn, trustee, Sec. 19, 105.676 acres.
Paulding Township —
Sara Suffel to Marilyn and Randy Suffel, Sec. 24, 1 acre.
Convoy Real Estate LLC to Green Top Acres LLC, Sec. 17, 121.76 acres; Sec. 20, 61.141 acres.
Shawn Parrish to Matthew and Nancy O’Shaughnessy, Sec. 29, 2 acres.
Roy and Randy Noggle, trustees, to Randy and Margaret Noggle, trustees, Sec. 33, 104.06 acres; Sec. 33, 2.46 acres.
Roy and Randy Noggle, trustees, to Roy Noggle, Sec. 33, 74.97 acres.
Washington Township —
Joanne Bater and Mary Whitford, trustees, to Patric and Jody Dunham, Sec. 30, 40 acres.
Ron Deckard and Kimberly Simonin to Logan Lawhorn, Sec. 9, 0.89 acre.
Antwerp Village —
Kirk and Laurel Hopkins to Kirk and Laurel Hopkins, trustees, Dutchman’s Cove, Lots 9-10, 0.145 acre; Murphy Add., lot 12, 0.165 acre.
Bonnie Carr to Shawn and Jessica Parrish, Sec. 28, outlots, 1.057 acres; Maumee Timber First Add., Lots 11-13, 0.271 acre.
Cecil Village —
Roy and Patricia Fraley Sr. to Michael McMonigal, Sec. 14, outlots, Lot 28, 1.366 acres.
Melrose Village —
Nathan Gee to Donna Miller, outlot 12, 0.696 acre.
Oakwood Village —
Darlene Shisler to Darlene Newman, Keck Add., Lot 10, 0.278 acre.
Danny Mullins to Weiseco Real Estate LTD, Floyd Burt Add., Lot 38, 0.215 acre.
Paulding Village —
Makayla Hildebrandt to Janet Munday and Mary Speelman, Dix First Add., Lot 81, 0.218 acre.
Roger Dix to Roger Dix, Homeside Allot., Lot 4, 0.071 acre.
Charles and Martha Workman Sr. to Dirk and Julia Albring, Noneman Sub., Lot 9, 0.142 acre; Noneman Second Add., Lot 38, 0.067 acre.
Braden Laney to Clay Brick Investments, LLC, Noneman Second Add., Lot 39, 0.221 acre.
Scott Morehouse, trustee, to Scott Morehouse, trustee, Sec. 12, outlots, Lot 52, 0.641 acre.
Payne Village —
Phillip Piersma to Steven and Tabitha Crates, Gibson First Add., Lot 83, 0.148 acre.
Kent and Nancy Meeks to Jarrod and Sara Phlipot, Block B, Lots 3-4, 0.879 acre.
Scott Village —
Jamie Matthews to Ricky and Amy Johns Jr., Sec. 36, outlots, Lots 1-3, 0.295 acre.
