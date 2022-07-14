Marriage licenses---
Sawyer Temple, 27, Payne, quarry maintenance, and Breck Ripke, 28, Payne, dental lab technician.
Gavin Wall, 23, Marion, registered nurse, and Alayna Ryan, 22, Antwerp, student.
Natalie Sinn, 27, Haviland, physical therapist assistant, and Keegan Lanz, 26, Oakville, Iowa, electrician.
Kelsi Manz, 26, Paulding, inside sales, and Tobby Rus, 29, Dayton, full-time student.
Abbey Payne, 22, Payne, fast food, and Timothy Dunifon, 23, Payne, factory.
Common Pleas On the docket---
Paulding County Treasurer vs. Alfred Conner and unknown spouse, Paulding. Foreclosure.
Paulding County Treasurer vs. Jerel Tousely and unknown spouse, Oakwood. Foreclosure.
Debra and Daniel Howell, Paulding vs. Derek Crum, Brownsville, Texas; Bolt Express, LLC, Toledo. Negligence and breach of contract.
Credit Acceptance Corporation, Columbus, vs. Joy and Joseph Goebel, Antwerp. Money judgment.
Victor Bennett, Sherwood, and Mary Bennett, Fredericktown. Dissolution of marriage.
Wesley Andrews, Oakwood, vs. Victoria Andrews, Oakwood. Divorce.
Real estate transfers---
Auglaize Township —
Tamera Ruckman to Kerry and Tamera Ruckman, trustees, Sec. 26, 51.097 acres; Sec. 34, 1.55 acres.
Mark and Terry Yenser to Terry Yenser, Sec. 25, lot 1, 0.313 acre; lots 18-19, 0.57 acre.
Jack and Lori Lassiter Jr. to Avery and Megan Rice, Sec. 36, 6 acres.
Benton Township —
David and Marjorie Yenser to David and Marjorie Yenser, Sec. 3, Mooney Meadow, lot 35, 0.448 acre.
David and Lori Melcher, et al, to David Melcher, Sec. 16, 3.164 acres.
Crane Township —
Marvin Foust, trustee, to Marvin and Margaret Foust, Sec. 13, 38.35 acres.
Marvin and Margaret Foust to Mark and Amy Woodring, Sec. 13, 40 acres.
Emerald Township —
History Matters Inc. to Riley Hart, Sec. 20, 0.25 acre.
Harrison Township —
Cody and Cassandra Feasby to Cody and Cassandra Feasby, Sec. 36, 20.5 acres; Sec. 36, 0.934 acre.
Jackson Township —
Ruth Dotterer to Ruth Dotterer, Sec. 2, 88.091 acres.
Latty Township —
Kenneth and Suzanne Decker to Kenneth and Suzanne Decker, Sec. 23, 17.97 acres.
Paulding Township —
Jon and Brenda Munger to Ronald Wirts, Sec. 10, 1 acre.
Neil Nutter, et al, to Emerald Associates LTD, Sec. 13, Cook Second Allot., lot A, 0.449 acre.
Washington Township —
First National Acceptance Company to Ricky Porter Jr., Sec. 27, 13.747 acres.
Latty Village —
Avery and Megan Rice to Garrett and Sara Stoller, Sec. 36, outlots, 3.199 acres.
Paulding Village —
Roger Dix to Karla Dix, et al, Homeside Allot., lots 3-4, 0.159 acre.
Gerald and Carol Gross to CD PG Paulding LLC, outlots, 1.194 acres.
Payne Village —
Mary Schoenauer to Norma Molitor, outlots, Block G, lots 13 and 15, 0.676 acre.
Ellen and Kerry Hook to Sheila Dunham and Lisa Mitchell, trustees, Gibson’s Sub., outlook, lot 50, 0.778 acre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.