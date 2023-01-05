Paulding County:
Marriage license---
Jacob Ward, 26, Paulding, truck driver, and Taylor Herschberger, 25, Paulding, veterinary associate.
Common pleas---
On the docket---
ProMedica Health System, Inc., Defiance, vs. Jessica Potter, Defiance. Money judgment.
TD Bank USA, c/o Target Enterprise Inc., Brooklyn Park, Minn. vs. Darcy Yant, Paulding. Money judgment.
Real estate transfers---
Benton Township —
Richard and Joan Schmidt, life estates, to Richard and Joan Schmidt, life estates, Sec. 1, 20 acres.
Crane Township —
Sarah Fleege, trustee, to Green Top Acres LLC, Sec. 33, 160 acres.
Emerald Township —
David and Illa Rush to David and Illa Rush, Sec. 6, 11.462 acres.
Dennis and Betsy Aldred, trustees, to Sarah Fleege, trustee, Sec. 30, 125.54 acres.
Harrison Township —
Richard and Joan Schmidt, life estates, to Richard and Joan Schmidt, life estates, Sec. 28, 40 acres; Sec. 28, 38 acres.
Jackson Township —
Alma Thornell to Janet Miller, Sec. 14, 41.211 acres.
Rayne Heffner and Rosemary Horst to Rosemary Horst, Sec. 18, Temple Allotment, lots 5-7, 1.014 acres; Sec. 18, 10.448 acres.
Cody King to Cross Country Mortgage LLC, Sec. 25, 2.562 acres.
Eldora Keck, trustee, to Nancy Lumley and Lori Buist, Sec. 21, 40 acres; Sec. 28, 88.55 acres.
Robert and Helen Sauber to Helen Sauber, Sec. 13, 116.43 acres.
Latty Township —
Alma Thornell to Janet Miller, Sec. 1, 80 acres.
Washington Township —
Alma Thornell to Janet Miller, Sec. 26, 1.7 acre; Sec. 26, 40 acres; Sec. 35, 8 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Ina Brooks to Blue Buckeye Properties, LLC, Block A, lot 12, 0.06 acre.
Green Top Acres LLC to ED & TLC Ltd., The Colony Subdivision, lots 4-5, 1.0449 acre.
Cecil Village —
Castle 2020 LLC to Chad Kees, lot 14, 0.114 acre.
Grover Hill Village —
Paulding Coounty Land Reutilization Corp. to Lyle and Debra Ebel, trustees, Sec. 26, Kinkade First Allotment, lot 24, 0.2 acre.
Paulding Village —
Paulding Enterprises, LLC, to Benjamin and Christa Stoller, lots 142, 147, 0.066 acre.
Matthew Schroeder to Enrique Victoriano and Blanca Flores, lot 229, 0.136 acre.
Payne Village —
Brandon Schmidt to James Scarberry, Block E, lot 7, 0.38 acre.
