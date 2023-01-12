Paulding County:
Marriage license---
Steven Schilb, 55, Antwerp, manager, and Kathleen Blair, 51, Antwerp, manager.
Real estate transfers---
Auglaize Township —
Donna Roddy to T3 Properties LLC, Sec. 19, Auglaize Hills Dev., lot 16, 0.517 acre.
Benton Township —
Joseph and Kathie Kipfer to Joseph and Kathie Kipfer, life estate, Sec. 3, Mooney Meadows, lot 46, 0.392 acre.
Blue Creek Township —
William and Barbara Stoller to W&B Stoller Farms, LLC, Sec. 2, 107.255 acres.
Brown Township —
Hartsel and Goldie Bryant to Hartsel and Goldie Bryant Sr., Sec. 26, 7.002 acres; Sec. 26, 0.41 acre.
Crane Township —
Raymond Fleming to Larry and Kailah Ankney, Sec. 4, 2 acres.
Emerald Township —
Dennis English Jr., et al, to Dennis and Eva English Jr., Sec. 12, 10.127 acres.
Dennis English Jr., et al, to Nicholas and Carrie Engel, Sec. 12, 10.132 acres.
Jackson Township —
Billy Strahley, life estate, to Jeffery and Jacqueline Strahley, Sec. 3, 1.54 acres.
Latty Township —
Carolyn Aldrich, et al, to William Hodge, et al, Sec. 16, 41.879 acres; Sec. 27, 38.73 acres.
Carolyn Aldrich, et al, to Loy and Katherine Taylor, et al, Sec. 27, 36.44 acres.
Carolyn Aldrich, et al, to Carolyn Aldrich, Sec. 28, 60 acres; Sec. 33, 20 acres.
Carolyn Aldrich, et al, to Loy Taylor, trustee, et al, Sec. 33, 80 acres.
Britny Shellenberger to Randall and Linda Bostelman, Sec. 28, 1.604 acres.
Washington Township —
Ronald and Karla Treece, trustees, to Karla Treece, trustee, Sec. 19, 88.989 acres; Sec. 19, 109.047 acres.
Andrew Hipp to Karla Treece, trustee, Sec. 19, 150.933 acres.
Kathie Hamilton to Ryan Bowman, Sec. 10, 30.007 acres; Sec. 15, 2.422 acres.
Paulding Village —
Larry Ankney and Kailah Sowles to Philip and Rachel Saunders, Noneman Emerald Acres Allotment No. 1, lot 90, 0.258 acre.
Roland and Diane Dasher to Raymond Fleming, Noneman Sub., lot 26, 0.165 acre.
