Paulding County
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Kelly Bussing, Hicksville, vs. Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, Columbus. Administrative appeal.
Todd Dangler, Oakwood, vs. Hoffman Builders & Sons, LLC, Defiance; and Steven Hoffman, Defiance. Financial damages/foreclosure of mechanical lien.
Arnt Asphalt Sealing Inc., Benton Harbor, Mich., vs. Loop Asphalt Services LLC, Cecil. Money judgment.
Jokebed Remy, Paulding, vs. Tiffany Goings, Paulding. Civil stalking protection order.
Jokebed Remy, Paulding, vs. Monique Goings, Fort Wayne. Civil stalking protection order.
Jokebed Remy, Paulding, vs. Alicia Goings, Latty. Civil stalking protection order.
Real estate transfers---
Auglaize Township —
Amanda Finney to Luke Weible, Sec. 33, 1.547 acres.
Benton Township —
Michael Winans, et al, to Susan and Jay Castleman, Sec. 7, 40 acres.
Michael Winans, et al, to Michael and Jeanne Winans, Sec. 18, 39.13 acres.
Michael Winans, et al, to Sara Winans, Sec. 18, 40 acres.
Blue Creek Township —
Lois Falk, trustee, to Lois Falk, 77.497 acres.
Brown Township —
Julia Andrews to Cheryl Russell, Sec. 1, 2.975 acres.
Michael and Heather Hunt to Lee Randall, et al, Sec. 2, 3.847 acres.
Leonard and Patricia Moyer Jr. to Leonard Moyer, Sec. 8, Coder Parcels, lot 11, 0.395 acre; Sec. 8, lot 6, 44.74 acres.
Richard and Susan Siler, trustees to Paul and Cynthia Hall, Sec 9, 2 acres.
Sherry Branham to Charles and Doris Ames, trustees, Sec. 22, 0.77 acre.
Crane Township —
Potter Land Company, LLC, to Potter Land Company LLC, Sec. 2, 11.767 acres; Sec. 11, 49.307 acres.
Antwerp Village —
T3 Properties, LLC, to Robert Nordlund, Block C, lot 30, 0.113 acre.
Ann and Raymond Kaverman, trustees, to Kaden Miller, Maumee Landing Sub., lot 20, 0.441 acre.
Ann and Raymond Kaverman, trustees, to Ann and Raymond Kaverman, trustees, Sec. 28, Maumee Landing less lot 28, 3.64 acres.
Timothy Reid to Anthony and Derek Reid, Daggett Second Add., lot 26-27, 0.259 acre.
Oakwood Village —
Jerel Tousely to T3 Properties, LLC, lots 9-10, 0.4 acre.
Paulding Village —
Elick’s Rentals, LLC, to Chad Mullins, Cullen Add., lots 32-33, 0.152 acre.
Dennis and Lana Adams to Agustin Ramirez Sr. and Marisela Vasquez, Gasser Second Add., lots 20 and 35, 0.245 acre.
Susan Eagleson to Rafael Guzman and Autumn Andrew, lots 122 and 135, 0.194 acre.
Elaine and Ruben Gill to Ruben Gill, lot 229, 0.112 acre.
