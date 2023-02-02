Paulding County
Marriage licenses---
Caitlin Moore, 31, Antwerp, self-employed, and Matthew Woodcox, 35, Antwerp, millwright.
Joshua Reichert, 47, Grover Hill, supervisor, and Jamie Motter, 43, Grover Hill, driver.
Common Pleas---
On the docket---
Credit Acceptance Corp., Southfield, Mich., vs. Natasha Garcia, Cecil. Money judgment.
Spring Oaks Capital LLC, Chesapeake, Va., vs. Rose Shepard, Paulding. Money judgment.
DNF Associates LLC, Getzville, N.Y. vs. Zylstra Dairy LTD, Antwerp; Yme Zylstra, Antwerp. Breach of contract.
The Sherwood State Bank, Sherwood, vs. Jesse Hull, Paulding; Nicole Hull, Oakwood; Paulding County treasurer; and Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus. Foreclosure.
The Sherwood State Bank, Sherwood, vs. Justin Parrett and Tabitha Harris, Grover Hill; Paulding County treasurer; and Forsythe Finance, LLC, Cincinnati.
Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, Anaheim, Calif. vs. David Rupert and unknown spouse, Antwerp; U.S. Secretary of Housing; and Paulding County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Margaret Wiemken, Antwerp, and Keith Wiemken, Defiance. Dissolution of marriage.
Michael Gamble, Defiance, vs. Kendra Gamble, Ney. Divorce.
Jeffrey Proxmire, Defiance, vs. Barbara Proxmire, Defiance. Dissolution of marriage.
Real estate transfers---
Benton Township —
Wayne Feasby, trustee, to Rex Feasby, trustee, Sec. 19, 1.33 acres; Sec. 19, 76.879 acres; Sec. 20, 80 acres; Sec. 20, 79.929 acres; Sec. 29, 78.232 acres; Sec. 30, 0.7 acre; Sec. 30, 0.763 acre.
Brown Township —
Barbara Gillett to Leroy Gillett, Sec. 22, 0.36 acre.
Carryall Township —
Mardell Jackson to Vivienne McCarthy, trustee, Sec. 14, 20 acres; Sec. 14, 2 acres; Sec. 14, 7.99 acres; Sec. 15, 73.065 acres.
Paulding Village —
John and Tamara Clellan to Dennis Stabler, Klingler Add., lot 15, 0.24 acre; Sec. 12, outlots, 0.4 acre.
Richard Dunson to CMS Holdings and Rentals, LLC, Noneman Emerald Acres Allotment No. 3, lots 40-41, 0.344 acre.
A&S Contemporary Homes, LLC, to 212 S. William, LLC, Homeside Allotment, lot 17, 0.155 acre; lots 227-228, 0.2 acre.
Rock It Properties I, LLC, to AMS Holding, LLC, lots 180, 189, 0.101 acre.
