Paulding County:
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Jadyn Maroney, Paulding, vs. Bailey Maroney, Columbus. Divorce.
Real estate transfers---
Auglaize Township —
Ralph Hunt, trustee, to Ralph and Elizabeth Hunt, Sec. 20, 20.521 acres; Sec. 29 acres, 40 acres; Sec. 33, 20.233 acres.
Donald Heller, trustee, to Ryan Randall, et al, Sec. 25, 25.368 acres; Sec. 27, 38.305 acres.
Brown Township —
Donald Heller, trustee, to Ryan Randall, et al, Sec. 3, 78.5 acres; Sec. 9, 99.334 acres; Sec. 10, 80 acres.
Cheri Estle to Cheri Estle, trustee, Sec. 34, 5.87 acres; Sec. 34, 0.943 acres; Sec. 34, 16.874 acres.
Carryall Township —
Jamie Hablawetz to Jamie Cline, Sec. 9, 0.5 acre.
Crane Township —
Duane Schwab, life estate, to Bonnie Schwab, life estate, Sec. 2, 8.75 acres.
Harrison Township —
Timber Road Solar Park, LLC to Timber Road Solar Park, LLC, Sec. 26, 1.508 acres.
Mark and Pamela Feasby to Pamela Feasby, Sec. 4, 3 acres.
Latty Township —
Roger and Rosalie McClure, et al, to Roger and Rosalie McClure, et al, Sec. 34, 110 acres.
Antwerp Village —
James Rodriguez, et al, to Hector Rodriguez, lot 121, 0.2 acre.
Broughton Village —
Manz Enterprises LLC to S2 Property Group LLC, Sec. 32, outlots, lots 1-2, 1.732 acres.
Oakwood Village —
Charles and Deanna Adkins to Charles Adkins, Keck Add., lot 7, 0.2 acre.
Megan and Ryan Imbrock to Ryan and Megan Imbrock, trustees, Sec. 27, outlots, lot 14, 0.17 acre.
Paulding Village —
Manz Enterprises LLC to S2 Property Group, LLC, Barnes Add., lots 31-32 and 36, 0.455 acre.
