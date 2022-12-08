Paulding County:
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Summit Radiology, P.C., Fort Wayne vs. Richard Williams, Haviland. Money judgment.
Clay Justinger, Antwerp and Emily Justinger, Antwerp. Dissolution of marriage.
Matthew Niemasz, Defiance and Nicole Niemasz, Cecil. Dissolution of marriage.
Felipe and Juanita Velasquez, Defiance vs. Kenneth King Jr., Deshler; King & Sons Structural Services. Breach of contract.
Real estate transfers---
Auglaize Township —
Mary Retcher to Lee Randall, et al, Sec. 25, 25 acres.
Benton Township —
Ronald and Deloris DeLong to Deloris DeLong, Sec. 3, 18.939 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Lonnie Bostelman to Linda Bostelman, Block C, lot 1, 0.212 acre.
Philip and Mary Frederick to Philip Frederick, Parcel B, Block G, lot 8, 0.99 acre.
Billie Jackson to Jeremy Hughes, Schoolhill Add., lots 26-27, 0.367 acre.
Crane Township —
Jodie Wueller, trustee, to Elizabeth Smith, Sec. 34, 156.208 acres; Sec. 17, 120 acres.
Jodie Wueller, trustee, to Jodie Wueller, Sec. 20, 24.511 acres.
Jodie Wueller, trustee, to Patricia Diersing, Sec. 32, 151.42 acres; Sec. 33, 76.025 acres.
William Heck to Tanner and Loni Copsey, Sec. 30, 9.333 acres.
Harrison Township —
Ronald and Deloris DeLong to Deloris DeLong, Sec. 33, 37.019 acres; Sec. 34, 48.64 acres.
Paulding Village —
Mandy Bowers to Jacklyn White, Noneman Emerald Acres Allotment No. 3, lots 108-109, 0.238 acre.
Brent Kauser to Brady Siebenaler, lot 59 (less six feet south), 0.182 acre.
Rex and Pamela Gray Sr. to Matthew Yoder, lots 141 and 148, 0.034 acre.
Jacqueline Gonzales to Ryan Bennett, outlots, lot 11, 0.247 acre.
Richard and Virginia Dunson to Richard Dunson, Noneman Emerald Acres Allotment No. 3, lots 40-41, 0.344 acre.
Payne Village —
Orlea Seely, life estate, to Cathy Ruiz, et al, McGrew Parcels, Block E, lots G-H, 0.287 acre; lot 15, 0.14 acre.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up to receive breaking news alerts from The Crescent-News.
Sign up to receive the daily headlines from The Crescent-News.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.