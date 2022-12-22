Paulding County:
Common Pleas---
On the docket---
John Geiger, Oakwood, vs. Cooper Farms, St. Henry; Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Columbus. Worker’s compensation.
Paulding County treasurer vs. Charlie Neace, Antwerp; Virginia Neace, Antwerp; Beneficial Mortgage Co. of Ohio, Wilmington, Del. Foreclosure of real property taxes.
Attorneys’ Title Agency of Northwest Ohio, Inc., Defiance, vs. Midland Funding LLC, Middleburg Heights. Money judgment.
Jennifer Harrell, Paulding, vs. Ben Harrell, Bryan. Support order.
Kasey Crowley, Paulding, and James Crowley, Paulding. Dissolution of marriage.
Real estate transfers---
Auglaize Township —
Christopher Stork to Code 3 Properties LLC, Sec. 25, 10.66 acres.
Julie Andrews to Lee Randall, et al, Sec. 36, 40 acres.
Blue Creek Township —
Laurel Wolma, trustee, to Trenna Elliott, trustee, Sec. 25, 116.474 acres.
Brown Township —
Julie Andrews to Lee Randall, et al, Sec. 1, 20 acres.
Carryall Township —
James Hertel, trustee, to James and Leila Hertel, trustees, Sec. 13, 7.55 acres.
Crane Township —
James Hertel to James and Leila Hertel, trustees, Sec. 7, 51 acres.
James Hertel, trustee, to James and Leila Hertel, trustees, Sec. 17, 12.126 acres; Sec. 18, 10.43 acres; Sec. 19, 22.16 acres.
Emerald Township —
David and Illa Rush to Ve Schlegel, et al, Sec. 6, 7.27 acres.
Jackson Township —
Dennis and Mark Arend to Dennis and Mark Arend, Sec. 15, 50.679 acres.
Latty Township —
Dennis and Mark Arend to Dennis and Mark Arend, Sec. 4, 161 acres.
Joseph Ankney to Dustin Carlisle, Sec. 35, 1 acre.
Antwerp Village —
George and Diana Cook to Todd and Rebecca Cook, Block A, lot 8, 0.09 acre; Daggett Fourth Add., lot 4, 0.023 acre.
Oakwood Village —
John and Julia Weisenburger to John Weisenburger, Floyd Burt Add., lots 41-43, 0.537 acre.
Paulding Village —
Kelsi Manz to Kelsi and Tobby Rus, outlots, 0.429 acre.
Joann Fredericks to Paulding Village Real Estate LLC, lots 181 and 188, 0.096 acre.
Hacker Combs Jr. to Rock It Properties I LLC, lots 180 and 189, 0.101 acre.
Greg and Patricia Nichols to Greg Nichols, Bittersweet Sub., lot 159.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up to receive breaking news alerts from The Crescent-News.
Sign up to receive the daily headlines from The Crescent-News.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.