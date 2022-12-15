Paulding County
Marriage license---
Neal Braun, 48, Paulding, operations manager, and Sara Bullinger, 46, Paulding, business retention.
Common Pleas---
On the docket---
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., trustee for Freddie Mac, vs. James and Misty Landwehr, Paulding. Foreclosure.
Real estate transfers---
Auglaize Township —
Deron and Donna Payton to Donna Payton, Sec. 35, 1.302 acres.
Blue Creek Township —
Trust Company of Toledo NA to Eisenmann Acres LLC, Sec. 25, 198.881 acres; Sec. 26, 40 acres.
Brown Township —
Colton Lloyd to Mark Heinze, Sec. 20, 1.593 acres.
Pamela Morisy to Pamela Morisy, Sec. 24, 40 acres.
Thomas Kelly Jr. to Jack and Lori Lassiter, Sec. 28, Johnson Sub., lot 1, 0.289 acre.
Linda Arms to John Arms, trustee, Sec. 34, 0.449 acres; Sec. 34, 0.79 acres; Sec. 34, 2.294 acres.
Carryall Township —
Marilyn Vail, life estate, to Marilyn Vail, life estate, Sec. 14, Brierwood Home Sites, lot 1, 0.574 acres; Sec. 14, 8.43 acres.
Emerald Township —
Tanner and Loni Copsey to Zackary Strable, Sec. 7, 0.789 acre.
Jackson Township —
Kenneth and Gwendolyn Manz to James Manz, Sec. 10, 6.238 acres.
Brett White, trustee, to Kathleen White, trustee, Sec. 19, 1.764 acres.
Washington Township —
Randi Bidlack to Colton and Amber Merriman, Sec. 30, 78.36 acres.
Antwerp Village —
John and Julie Taylor to Juliana Taylor, Maumee Timber First Add., lot 10, 1.772 acres.
Melrose Village —
US Bank National Association to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Sec. 29, outlot 3, 3 acres.
Oakwood Village —
Erica Ramsey to Paulding County Land Reutilization Corporation, Keck Add., lot 13, 0.278 acre.
Paulding Village —
Sue Sohn to Bailey Manz, Noneman Emerald Acres Allotment No. 1, lots 24-25 (south 25 feet), 0.344 acre.
James and Kasey Crowley to Tommy and Judy McCoy, Noneman Emerald Acres Allotment No. 1, lots 29-30 (north and south 50 feet), 0.344 acre.
Sarah Westrick to Cynthia Endicott, Noneman Second Add., lot 44 (less 14 feet south), 0.226 acre.
Mercedes Rios to Kasey Crowley, Schultz Add, lot 1, 0.238 acre.
Payne Village —
CMS Holdings and Rentals, LLC, to Racster and Straley LLC, Young Sub., lots 1, 6, 8, 21-23, 25-28, 3.396 acres.
CMS Holdings and Rentals, LLC, to Racster and Straley LLC, Sec. 3, outlots, 8.203 acres.
Marilyn Johnson to NAG Properties, LLC, Gibson’s Sub., pilots, lot 57, 0.321 acre.
