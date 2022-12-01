Paulding County:
Marriage licenses ---
Pamela Slight, 64, Hicksville, supervisor lead, and James Helms, 67, Hicksville, retired.
Grace Adams, 27, Latty, sanitation worker, and Ann Adkins, 21, Paulding, sanitation worker.
Rikki Skiver, 45, Payne, safety manager, and Aaron Lugabihl, 40, Payne, laborer.
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Cathy Jones, Oakwood, vs. Glenn Decker, Oakwood. Partition.
MyCUMortgage, LLC, Beavercreek, vs. Zachary Litzenberg and unknown spouse, Payne; Sadie Litzenberg and unknown spouse, Payne; Ohio Department of Taxation; Paulding Wind Farm II, LLC, Columbus. Foreclosure.
Kerry Green, Oakwood, and Kyle Green, Oakwood. Dissolution of marriage.
Real estate transfers---
Blue Creek Township —
Kenneth and Lee Ann Mielke to Kenneth and Lee Ann Mielke, Sec. 3, 25.12 acres.
Brown Township —
Cole and Andrea Pease to Riverbend Enterprises LLC, Sec. 17, 0.529 acre.
Joseph and Alana Essex to Joseph and Alana Essex, Sec. 35, 143.971 acres.
Robb Weisenburger and Jennifer Dukes to Robb Weisenburger and Jennifer Dukes, Sec. 35, 1.703 acres.
Steven Leatherman to Steven Leatherman, Sec. 28, 0.003 acre.
Carryall Township —
Marsha Oberlin, et al, to Matthew Oberlin, Sec. 8, 5 acres.
Crane Township —
Ann Wiedman, trustee, to Ann Wiedman, Sec. 19, Noneman Rolling Acre No. 2, lots 46-47, 0.63 acre.
Richard Fraley to Adam Fraley, et al, Sec. 29, Noneman Canal View Allotment, lots 11-12, 0.758 acre.
Bradley and Bobette Proxmire to Gregory and Ruth Zuber, Sec. 10, 5.001 acres.
Joshua and Jennifer Smith to Joseph and Alicia Beregszazi, Sec. 18, 3.106 acres.
Harrison Township —
Douglas Phillips to Douglas Phillips, Sec. 3, 88.57 acres.
Washington Township —
Adam Bendele to Adam Bendele, Sec. 27, 7.128 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Eryn Tilly to Devin Gordon, Sec. 33, 0.505 acre.
J. Lyle Leinard to Joseph and Danielle Graham, Daggett Third Add., lot 12, 0.135 acre.
J. Lyle and Karen Leinard to Joseph and Danielle Graham, Daggett Third Add., lot 1, 0.087 acre.
Oakwood Village —
Dennis Mullins to David and Robin Johnson II, Floyd Burt Add., lots 35-36, 0.411 acre.
Paulding Village —
Robert and Sandra Leslie to Sandra Leslie, Hake Add., lot 4, 0.202 acre.
Payne Village —
Paul Schmidt to Kristian and Debrena Perry, Sec. 3, outlots, Block G, lot 19, 0.561 acre.
Billy and Mary Neff to Jimmy Yanez, et al, Birkhold Add., lot 7, 0.167 acre.
Ashley Switzer to Ashley and Katelynn Switzer, outlots, lot 20, 1 acre.
Dustin McClain to Tommy and Susan Crane II, Noneman Emerald Acres Allotment, No. 3, lot 150, 0.258 acre.
Alex and Jennifer Bland to Cross Country Mortgage LLC, Latty Add., lot 9, 0.2 acre.
Elicks Rentals LLC to Clay Brick Investments LLC, Noneman Second Add., lot 41, 0.211 acre.
Patricia Paulus to Melinda Jones, Bittersweet Sub., unit No. 2, lot 2.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.