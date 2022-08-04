Paulding County:
Marriage license---
Jacob Kuhl, 38, Paulding, glass maker to Heather Hubbell, 37, Paulding, agriculture.
Riley Noffsinger, 20, Paulding, farmer to Haleigh Stoller, 22, Payne, factory worker.
Common Pleas On the docket---
Brooke Webster, Paulding, and Ethan Webster, Paulding. Dissolution of marriage.
Brian Laker, Cecil, and Angela Laker, Paulding. Dissolution of marriage.
Courtney Heath, Paulding, and Evan Heath, Paulding. Dissolution of marriage.
Jamie Hounshell, Antwerp, and William Hounshell, Mark Center. Dissolution of marriage.
Nathan Brown, Oakwood, and Amber Brown, Paulding. Dissolution of marriage.
Chelsey Ross, Paulding, and Brandon Ross, Payne. Divorce.
Journal entries---
Premier Bank, Defiance, vs. Scott Miller Trucking, LLC, and Scott Miller, Grover Hill. Cognovit judgment.
Real estate transfers---
Benton Township —
Jack and Carolyn Lawson, life estates, to Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, Sec. 9, 1.02 acres.
Joann Phipps, life estate, to Joann Phipps, life estate, Sec. 18, Lot 2, 63.5 acres; Sec. 19, 40 acres.
Thomas and Patricia Bowers to Thomas and Patricia Bowers, trustees, Sec. 29, 57.738 acres.
Blue Creek Township —
William and Barbara Stoller to Colin and Kelly Klopfenstein, Sec. 2, 2.105 acres.
Carryall Township —
Kyle Sunday to Kyle Sunday, Sec. 21, Maumee River Bend Add., Lot 9, 0.208 acre.
Kyle Sunday to Curt Boroff, Sec. 31, Maumee River Bend Add., Lot 10, 0.443 acre.
Jackson Township —
Lelia Sunday, trustee, to Sara Poling, Sec. 30, 81.393 acres.
Sara Poling and Nanette Smith, trustees, to Nanette Smith, Sec. 30, 81.393 acres.
Linda Bendele to Robin Myers, Sec. 33, 2.96 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Alan Franklin to Alan Franklin, outlots, 3.848 acres.
Alan Franklin to Village of Antwerp, 0.048 acres.
Oakwood Village —
Jerry Rucker, et al, to Jerry Rucker, et al, Floyd Burt Add., Lot 1, 0.215 acre; Sec. 35, outlots, 0.306 acre.
Phillip and Charlene Stucky to Charlene Stucky, Shisler Add., Lot 4.
Paulding Village —
Henry and Christa Manz to Christa Manz, Noneman Emerald Acres Allot. No. 1, Lots 65-66 (south 50 feet), 0.43 acre.
Clay Brick Investments LLC to Devford Properties LLC, Dix First Add., Lot 32, 0.202 acre.
Kathlyn Gerken to Chase Gerken, Dix Second Add., Lot 12, 0.2 acre.
True Grit, LLC, to Melissa and Joseph Guyton, et al, Gasser Sub., Lot 9, 0.2 acre.
Karla Dix, et al, to Karla Dix, et al, Homeside Allot., Lot 3, 0.088 acre.
Roger Dix to Karla Dix, et al, Homeside Allot., Lot 4, 0.071 acre.
Ryan Schroeder to Matthew Schroeder, Lot 229, 0.136 acres.
Julia Rangel to Rebecca Campos, outlots, Lot 16, 0.17 acre.
