Paulding County:
Common pleas
On the docket---
Crosscountry Mortgage LLC, Lake Zurich, Ill., vs. Evelyn Schneider and unknown spouse, Antwerp; and Paulding County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Midland Credit Management Inc., San Diego, vs. Jeff Wagner, Cecil. Money judgment.
LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, S.C., vs. Harold Rosenbrook, Antwerp. Money judgment.
Huck Construction LLC, Continental, vs. Daniel and Judy Eakins, Paulding. Breach of contract.
Kelsey Thompson, Paulding, and Caleb Thompson, Paulding. Dissolution of marriage.
Brandon Burelison, Antwerp, and Laura Burelison, Antwerp. Dissolution of marriage.
Mark Marenberg, Antwerp, vs. Chun Marenberg, Hamilton, Ind. Divorce.
Frances Pedraza, Defiance, vs. Ambrocio Pedraza, Defiance. Divorce.
Brent Kneebush, Antwerp, vs. Jennifer Gruenhagen, Defiance. Divorce.
Real estate transfers---
Auglaize Township —
Alyssa Bergstedt to David Schroeder and Amy King, Sec. 20, Noneman Auglaize Allotment, lot 5, 0.429 acre; Sec. 20, 0.263 acre.
Carryall Township —
Dorothy Schlegel to Chad Kees, Sec. 32, 1.223 acres.
Crane Township —
Philip and Vicky Hull to Shawn and Renee Hull, Sec. 12, 7.431 acres.
Emerald Township —
Gloria Craig, trustee, to Gary and Melody Hurtig, Sec. 1, 120 acres.
John Hasch Jr. to Tanner and Loni Copsey, Sec. 7, 0.789 acre.
Washington Township —
Shelby Noffsinger to Shelby Noffsinger, Sec. 27, 19 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Deon and Martina Daugherty to Deon Daugherty, block C, lot 18, 0.136 acre.
Deon and Martina Daugherty to Deon Daugherty, Champion Add., lot 1, 0.284 acre.
Donald Smallwood to Suzanne Montgomery, Jump Add., lots 24-25, 0.418 acre.
Melrose Village —
Wendolyn Sharp to David Johnson II, lots 151, 153-158 (including vacated church street), 1.393 acres.
Cathy Eitniear, et al, to Andrew and Mary Edwards, lots 115-117, 0.516 acre.
Shawn Gribble to U.S. Bank National Association, Sec. 29, outlots, outlot 3, 3 acres.
Paulding Village —
Porters Petroleum, LLC, to Porters BP, LLC, Henning Add., lots 28-29, 0.404 acre.
Joshua and Destiny Havert to Yanet Saucedo, Noneman Second Add., lots 50-51, 0.213 acre.
Charlene Eldridge to Timothy Bakle, lot 47, 0.15 acre.
