Paulding County:
Marriage license---
Tyler See, 29, Paulding, manager, and Elizabeth Porter, 40, Paulding, manager.
Common pleas
On the docket---
The Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Bradley and Amy Simon, Cecil; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; and Paulding County treasurer. Foreclosure.
B and R Peels, LLC, vs. Tina Larry, Westover, W.Va.; Joshua Larry, Hicksville; Ted Tyler, Morgantown, W.Va.; and Paulding County treasurer.
Josh Havert, Hicksville, and Destiney Havert, Oakwood. Dissolution of marriage.
Real estate transfers---
Auglaize Township —
T&D Property Management, LLC, to Misty Riggs, Sec. 19, Auglaize Hills Development, lot 14, 0.517 acre.
Brown Township —
Valerie Wagner, et al, to Paul Adams, trustee, Sec. 3, 20 acres; Sec. 3, 10 acres.
Carryall Township —
Jane and Richard Limber to Frederick Langham, et al, Sec. 28, Don Lichty Parcels, part C, 2.021 acres; Sec. 28, Jarrett Wood Sub., lot 8, 1.95 acres.
Crane Township —
Philip and Stacy Jackson to Stachie Hankinson, Sec. 12, 2.825 acres.
Jackson Township —
Jennifer Carnahan to Jennifer and Lonnie Leaman, Sec. 10, 2 acres.
Delna Yoh to CMS Holding and Rentals, LLC, Sec. 33, 0.63 acre.
Paulding Township —
Darrell Winkler to Darrell and Vashitti Winkler, trustees, Sec. 9, 60.494 acres; Sec. 10, 30.465 acres; Sec. 10, 20.311 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Wayne Jones to Samuel Williamson, Wabash & Erie Canal Add., lot 2, 0.356 acre.
Broughton Village —
Sue Carlisle to Joseph and Candace Burns, lot 3, 0.2 acre.
Oakwood Village —
Darlene Newman to Christopher Klenz, Keck Add., lot 10, 0.278 acre.
Codey McClure to Weiseco Real Estate, Ltd., lot 100, 0.2 acre.
Patrick Lineback to Timothy and Anita Smith, Sec. 26, outlots, lot 15, 0.711 acre.
Paulding Village —
Antonio and Amber Gonzales III to Noah Ryan, lot 220, 0.091 acre.
Gregory and Carol Jeffery to James Menzie, Gasser Sub., lot 21, 0.2 acre.
Brandan Mericle to Brandan and Jamie Mericle, lot 57 (west 50 feet), 0.076 acre.
Leah King to Sabrina Hensley, Sec. 12, outlots, lot 76, 0.22 acre.
Hunter Harris and Levi Schwartz to Levi and Lila Schwartz, et al, outlots, 20.871 acres.
