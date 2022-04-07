Marriage licenses---
Michael Wood, 43, Paulding, labor, and Kristina Blankenship, 22, Paulding.
Darin Rhoad, 37, Cecil, Cooper Farms, and Jaime Matthews, 44, Cecil, cashier.
Common Pleas On the docket---
Charles and Allison Youtsey, Paulding, vs. Isaac Shelton, Defiance; Duane and Carrie Sinn, Haviland; Jacket Financial, LLC, Haviland. Declaratory judgment.
ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Julie Pack, Cecil. Money judgment.
ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Skylar Wyse, Payne. Money judgment.
Adams County Memorial Hospital, Decatur, Ind., vs. Zachary Clevenger, Payne. Money judgment.
Connie Snyder, Payne and Cynthia Kipfer, Fort Wayne, Ind., vs. Taylor Made Group LLC, Gloversville, N.Y.; Guardian Industries, LLC, Cincinnati. Quiet title.
Alesha Litzenberg, Payne, and Dylan Litzenberg, Paulding. Divorce.
Paul Vance, Defiance, vs. Amber Vance, Paulding. Divorce.
Heather Higdon, Oakwood, vs. Adam Vorlicky, USS Gravely. Divorce.
Real estate transfers---
Auglaize Township —
F B Development to BSV Properties, LLC, Sec. 19, 38.640 acres.
Benton Township —
Mark Summey, et al, to Mark Summey, et al, Sec. 16, 153.691 acres; Sec. 17, 78.869 acres.
Carryall Township —
Edward Schuchart to Mark Carnahan, Sec. 13, 0.88 acres.
Crane Township —
Hugo Van Roessel and Marissa Myers to Seth and Melinda Bidlack, Sec. 2, 9.199 acres; Sec. 2, 3.807 acres.
Linda McDonald and Bruce Mickatavage to Linda McDonald and Bruce Mickatavage, trustees, Sec. 11, 30.3 acres.
Kennedy and Kayle McMichael to Kennedy McMichael, Sec. 7, 2 acres.
Emerald Township —
Linda McDonald and Bruce Mickatavage to Linda McDonald and Bruce Mickatavage, trustees, Sec. 18, 44.88 acres; Sec. 18, 40 acres; Sec. 18, 80.718 acres; Sec. 19, 91.654 acres.
Donald Dennewitz to Norma Dennewitz, et al, Sec. 30, Nolan Sub., lot 7, 0.39 acres.
Harrison Township —
David and Carol Krouse, et al, to Eric and Dawn Cook, Sec. 35, 13.13 acres.
Washington Township —
Kimberlie Bowen to Gerald Hilvers Family Farms, LLC, Sec. 27, 8 acres.
Kathleen Yates to Kathleen Daniels, life estate, Sec. 5, 9.99 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Jacob Lawson to David and Carol Krouse, Colony Villas Sub., lot 3.
William and Nicole Phares to Brian and Debra Evans, Sec. 27, outlots, 0.5 acres.
Grover Hill Village —
Vicki Brown to Mikel Brown, Sec. 26, Kinkade Second Add., lots 28-29, 0.304 acres.
Oakwood Village —
Robert and Jacquelyn Baldwin to Jacquelyn Baldwin, Hake Add., lot 1, 0.237 acres.
Paulding Village —
Perry Street Properties of Paulding, LLC, to JHLO Ventures, LLC, Dix First Add., lot 50, 0.202 acres; outlots, right of way, 0.565 acres; Sec. 12, outlots, right of way, 0.486 acres.
Ruth Vogel and William Graham to Paulding County Land Reutilization Corp., lot 167, 0.152 acres.
Five Star RG Properties LLC to Paulding County Land Reutilization Corp., lot 174, 0.067 acres.
June Koenig, life estate, to Jeanne Lemieux, et al, Noneman North Side Allot., lots 1-2 (south 25 feet), 0.362 acres.
Payne Village —
Ryan and Kori Stoller to Korbin Slade, Proxmire Payne Allot., lot 22, 0.258 acres.
