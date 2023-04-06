Paulding County:
Marriage licenses---
Tiffany Goings, 41, Paulding, supervisor, and Delvin Rockhold, 50, Beavercreek, program director.
Matthew LaRue, 24, Oakwood, line operator, and Jowaine Grimes, 25, Defiance, vet assistant.
Kaitlynn Johnson, 27, Edgerton, paraprofessional, and Samuel Ochsner, 26, Bluffton, salesman.
William Myers, 67, Paulding, minister, and Brenda Perrin, 68, Ligonier, Ind., retired.
Common Pleas---
On the docket---
The Antwerp Exchange Bank Co., Antwerp, vs. Terry Garland and unknown spouse, Payne; Paulding County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Paulding County Treasurer vs. Mary Halsted and unknown spouse, Cecil; Hicksville Bank; Ohio Department of Taxation; Midland Funding LLC, San Diego; Cash LLC, Denver; Asset Acceptance LLC, Cleveland. Foreclosure of real property taxes.
Paulding County treasurer vs. Wendy Tillery and unknown spouse, Melrose; Thomas and Yvonne Stahl, Payne; Mariner Finance LLC, Lima. Foreclosure of real property taxes.
Justin Harris, Defiance, and Brittanny Harris, Cecil. Dissolution of marriage.
Sadie Burkard, Payne, vs. Matthew Burkard, Alma, Mich. Divorce.
Real estate transfers---
Auglaize Township —
Bernie and Theresa Rau to Daniel and Melissa Roth, Sec. 19, 5 Span Vacationland, cottage on trelia land.
Blue Creek Township —
Mervin and Arlene Barkley to Mervin Barkley, Sec. 34, 6.848 acres.
Brown Township —
Stacey Schmeltz and William Wagner to Brian Gerschutz, Sec. 17, 0.264 acre.
Jeffrey and Suzanne Kallas to Tyler Clever, Sec. 22, 1.046 acres.
Crane Township —
Richard and Michelle Froelich to Louis Beregszazi, Sec. 10, 5.924 acres.
State of Ohio to Paulding Co. Land Reutilization Corp., Sec. 12, 5.945 acres.
Eye Homes Inc. to Jacob Montgomery, Sec. 19, Noneman Rolling Acre No. 2, lot 8, 0.409 acre.
Harrison Township —
Timber Road Solar Park LLC to Timber Road Solar Park, LLC, Sec. 26, 1.508 acres.
Jackson Township —
Loren and Louella Thomas, life estates, to Loren and Louella Thomas, life estates, Sec. 7, lots 7-8, 0.823 acre.
Julie Rager to Jerry and Julie Rager, trustees, Sec. 31, 102.866 acres; Sec. 31, 56.361 acres.
Latty Township —
Duane and Carrie Sinn to Duane and Carrie Sinn, trustees, Sec. 5, 1.5 acres; Sec. 5, 25.404 acres.
Duane and Karen Sinn to Duane and Carrie Sinn, trustees, Sec. 5, 40.59 acres.
Jennafer Tumlinson to Matthew and Lisa Schwartz, Sec. 27, 2.043 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Antwerp Holdings LLC to ALS Antwerp Realty LLC, Sec. 27 outlots, 4.094 acres; Block C, lot 32, 0.15 acre; Daggett Third Add., lot 6, 0.333 acre; Schoolhill Add., lots 12-15, 0.82 acre.
Broughton Village —
Gary Cotterman to Randy Cotterman, et al, White’s Second Add., lots 19-20, 0.694 acre.
Cecil Village —
Ruth and Patrick Elkins to Patrick Elkins, lots 13 and 18, 0.44 acre.
Latty Village —
Stephanie Poulson to Noah Toppe and Meagan Spiece, Sec. 36, outlots, lot 7, 1 acre.
Paulding Village —
Mark Lampert to Jacob Hoisington, Gasser Second Add., lot 9, 0.1 acre.
Cross Country Mortgage LLC to Scott Cramer, Latty Add., lot 9, 0.2 acre.
Freda Pease to Mark and Diana Pease, Sec. 12, Utterback Subdiv., lot 3, 0.276 acre.
Loren and Louella Thomas, life estates, to Loren and Louella Thomas, life estates, outlots, 6.517 acres.
Black Gold Ventures Ohio LLC to Black Gold Ventures Ohio LLC, outlots, lot 3, 0.814 acre.
Payne Village —
Mark Crosby and Leticia Leinard to Ben and Melissa Moore, LLC’s, outlots, Block G, lot 35, 0.202 acre.
Alexander Wehnes to Austin and Kaitlyn Screeton, Gibson’s Third Add., lot H, 0.583 acre.
Logan and Cassandra McCord to Caleb Schultz, outlots, Gibson’s Sub., lots 55-56, 1.044 acres.
