Paulding County:
Marriage licenses---
Zachary Lyvers, 24, Payne, general laborer and Olivia Profit, 24, Payne, on-site supervisor.
Kelsie Fletcher, 29, Antwerp, stay at home mom and Paula Slattman, 29, Antwerp, maintenance technician.
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Mikayla Shough-Germann, Paulding vs. John Kennedy, Paulding. Civil stalking protection order.
Jason Dockery, Payne. Petition for certificate of title.
Cassandra Rhymer, Haviland vs. Sabrina and Noah Kline, Haviland. Civil stalking protection order.
Jennifer Jones and Aaron Gibson, administrators of the estate of Juan Gibson, Fort Wayne, vs. Courtney Foy, Paulding. Negligence.
Juan Sanchez Sr., Antwerp vs. Lupe Sanchez, Antwerp. Divorce.
Kristina Shull, address unavailable, vs. Eric Shull, address unavailable. Divorce.
Real estate transfers---
Auglaize Township —
Kent and Darlene Boundy to Darlene Boundy, Sec. 30, Auglaize Development Corp. Parcels, parcel 30, 0.403 acre.
Benton Township —
Linda Frownfelter to Upgrade Properties LLC, Sec. 2, 0.25 acre.
Eddie Woodard Sr., life estate, to Eddie Woodard Jr., et al, Sec. 18, lot 3, 63.5 acres.
Brown Township —
Jessie and Lee Mendoza Jr. to Jessie Mendoza Jr., Sec. 17, Indian Village, lot 9, 0.191 acre.
Dovetail Development, Ltd. to Dovetail Development, Ltd., Sec. 20, 0.156 acre.
Dovetail Development, Ltd. to Riana Lundy, Sec. 29, 0.854 acre.
Carryall Township —
D&L Properties of Antwerp Ohio, LLC, to Louis and Nikki Beregszazi, Sec. 1, 50.007 acres.
Michael and Lucinda Knight, life estates, to Zachary and Ann Tumbleson, Sec. 12, 0.74 acre.
Judith McCalla, et al, to Deborah and Dan Corwin, Sec. 16, 15.18 acres.
Judith McCalla, et al, to D&L Properties of Antwerp Ohio LLC, Sec. 16, 23.055 acres; Sec. 21, 47.51 acres.
Judith McCalla, et al, to David and Judith McCalla, trustees, Sec. 16, 2.571 acres.
Judith McCalla, et al, to Dennis and Joann Coughlin, Sec. 21, 3 acres.
Dennis Tippmann Sr. Family, LLC to Dennis Tippmann Sr. Family, LLC, Sec. 29, 16.231 acres; Sec. 29, 150.018 acres; 111.578 acres.
Rebecca Putman, trustee, to Dennis Tippmann Sr. Family, LLC, Sec. 29, 33.364 acres.
Crane Township —
William and Rebecca Hurtig to William and Rebecca Hurtig, trustees, Sec. 2, 6.089 acres; Sec. 3, 40 acres; Sec. 5, 37.88 acres.
Penny Roddy to Shane Dowland, Sec. 25, 9.92 acres.
Elizabeth Smith to Elizabeth Smith, trustee, Sec. 34, 79.168 acres; Sec. 17, 60.464 acres.
Emerald Township —
Robert Hurtig, et al, to Robert Hurtig, et al, Sec. 3, 124.488 acres.
Justin Harris to Lisa and James Reynolds, Sec. 6, 5.995 acres.
Cecil Village —
Samuel and Jill Hatcher, trustees, to Paulding County Land Reutilization Corp., Sec. 14, outlots, lot 21, 1.87 acres.
Oakwood Village —
Rhonda Bakle to Paulding Exempted Character Academy, Inc., Burt Add., lot 2, 0.2 acre.
Headlands Alternative Investments, LP to Scotty Mathews, trustee, Hake Add., lot 1, 0.401 acres; Sec. 27, outlots, lot 15, 0.129 acre.
Paulding Village —
Gary and Nancy Foley to Dovetail Development, LLC, Noneman Emerald Acres Allotment, lots 93-95, 0.664 acre; Noneman Emerald Acres Allotment No. 3, lots 45-46, 0.344 acre.
David and Bonnie Hughes to David and Bonnie Hughes, trustees, Noneman Emerald Acres Allotment No. 2, lot 14, 3.62 acres; Albert Acres, lots 2-3, 0.501 acre; lot 14001, 0.21 acre.
Linda Walters, life estate, to Hunter Vogel, Barnes Add., lot 1, 0.212 acre.
William and Rebecca Hurtig to William and Rebecca Hurtig, trustees, Gasser Second Add., lot 9, 0.1 acre.
Courtney Foy to Martin Cruz and Marisol Lopez, lot 11, 0.2 acre.
Noah Ryan to Daniela Deloya and Candido Mejia, lot 220, 0.138 acre.
Payne Village —
Linda Frownfelter to Upgrade Properties LLC, Block G, lot 40, 0.27 acre.
Casey and Kasey Helms to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, Gibson Third Add., lot 25, 0.173 acre.
Scott Village —
JKP Rentals, LLC to Erin Angel, Sec. 36, outlots, 0.329 acre.
