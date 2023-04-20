Paulding County
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Michelle Woods, Garrett, Ind., vs. Douglas Holbrook, Paulding. Notice of registration of foreign support order.
Paulding County treasurer vs. Brian Gerschutz and unknown spouse, Oakwood. Foreclosure of real property taxes.
Real estate transfers---
Auglaize Township —
Judy Hale to Patricia Hawkins and Brandy Hale, Sec. 19, Hartzog Auglaize Allotment, lot 31, 0.459 acre.
Richard Shawver Jr., et al, to Kathy Eutsler, Sec. 30, 3.094 acres.
Richard Shawver Jr., et al, to Caleb Schlatter, Sec. 30, 8.381 acres.
Richard Shawver Jr., et al, to Greg and Ann Reinhart, Sec. 30, 0.353 acre.
Benton Township —
Eddie Woodard Sr., life estate, to Eddie Woodard Sr., life estate, Sec. 18, lot 3, 63.5 acres.
Blue Creek Township —
Michael Laukhuf to Laukhuf Lane Acres, LLC, Sec. 14, 41 acres.
Michael and Lisa Laukhuf to Laukhuf Lane Acres, LLC, Sec. 15, 40 acres, 37.562 acres.
Steven Fast, et al, to Steven Fast, et al, Sec. 24, 41 acres, 41 acres, 20 acres; Sec. 25, 34.192 acres.
Crane Township —
Daniel and Betty Kaufman to Betty Kaufman, Sec. 19, Noneman Rolling Acres, lot 5, 0.344 acre.
Harrison Township —
Mary Williams, trustee, to Kristine and Jerrold Williams, trustees, Sec. 25, 35.57 acres; Sec. 26, 1 acre; Sec. 26, 0.75 acre.
Latty Township —
Steven Fast, et al, to Steven Fast, et al, Sec. 16, 40 acres; Sec. 30, 20 acres; Sec. 30, 20 acres.
Paulding Township —
Michael and Lisa Laukhuf to Laukhuf Lane Acres, LLC, Sec. 29, 3.692 acres; Sec. 29, 22.519 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Gregory Kutzli to Julia Snyder, Daggett Second Add., lots 7-8, 0.202 acre.
Grover Hill Village —
Charles Scarbrough to Lucky Ginger, LLC, Sec. 26, outlot 52, 1.925 acres.
Haviland Village —
Steven Fast, et al, to Steven Fast, et al, Fast Add., lots 209-211, 0.528 acre; Sec. 25, outlots, 17.85 acres.
