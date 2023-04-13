Paulding County:
Marriage licenses---
Eric Bielser, 48, Payne, factory, and Rebecca Wells, 48, Payne, nurse.
Alexandria Ade, 18, Continental, self-employed, and Joseph Shaffer, 22, Continental, Spangler’s Candy Co.
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Alternative Lending Holdings Trust II, San Francisco, Calif., vs. Carl Elliott, Grover Hill. Money judgment.
Real estate transfers---
Auglaize Township —
Amy Coyne to James Coyne, Sec. 19, Six Mile Bay Sub., lot 9, 0.208 acre.
Benton Township —
Roger and Dorothy Gebhart to Dorothy and Roger Gebhart, Sec. 1, 28.962 acres.
Brown Township —
Judith McClure to Judith McClure, et al, Sec. 8, lot 8, 12.65 acres.
Judith McClure to Robert and Misty Brittig, Sec. 16, 26.475 acres.
James Varner to Jonathon and Gertrude Hahn, Sec. 17, 0.172 acre.
Crane Township —
Michael Strable to Michael and Lorie Strable, Sec. 34, 79.168 acres; Sec. 17, 60.464 acres.
Harrison Township —
Jerry and Jackie VanCleve to Timothy Weiker, Sec. 15, 1.501 acres.
Dorothy and Roger Gebhart to Dorothy and Roger Gebhart, Sec. 36, 43.38 acres.
Jackson Township —
Lori Strable to Michael and Lorie Strable, Sec. 8, 77.488 acres; 40.779 acres; Sec. 22, 1.8 acres.
John Adams to James and Daniel Boes, Sec. 2, 10.97 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Clay and Joyce Coleman to Linda Behm, outlots, parcel J, 0.486 acre.
Grover Hill Village —
JB Venture Properties LLC to Grover Hill Firefighters Inc., Sec. 26, outlot 36, 0.127 acre.
Charles and Nova Scarbrough to Charles Scarbrough, Sec. 26, outlot 52, 2 acres.
Latty Village —
Robert Habern to Timothy Fuller, Rixsom North, lots 83-84, 0.4 acre.
Oakwood Village —
Mindy Hernandez to Michael Paschall, trustee, Floyd Burt Add., lot 21, 0.2 acre.
Jonathan and Viviana Castro to Jonathan and Viviana Castro, Sec. 26, outlots, lot 2, 0.302 acre.
Jonathan and Viviana Castro to James and Carrie Branham, 0.085 acre.
Paulding Village —
Robert and Gretchen Noneman, trustees, to Jason Bullinger, outlots, lot 22, 17.444 acres; lots 17-18, 0.75 acre.
