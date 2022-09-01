Paulding County:
Marriage licenses---
Wyatt Shelton, 19, Grover Hill, groundman, and Alexandra Brown, 23, Paulding, transportation manager.
Common Pleas On the docket---
Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Fishers, Ind., vs. Samuel and Tricia Mitchell, Paulding; and Paulding County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Paulding County treasurer vs. Gregory Kutzli and unknown spouse, Grover Hill; and Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus. Foreclosure of real property taxes.
Promedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Adeline Sanderson, Defiance. Money judgment.
Kenneth Sizemore, Defiance, and Angie Johnson, Defiance, vs. Marshall and Courtney Makin, Bell, Fla. Breach of contract.
Real estate transfers---
Blue Creek Township —
Robert Schriver to Newlyn Baker, Sec. 12, 5.437 acres.
Brown Township —
Ann and Eugene Miller, life estate to Ann and Eugene Miller, life estate, Sec. 21, 169.521 acres.
Lori and Todd Allen to Robert and Patricia Zimmerman, Sec. 24, 40 acres.
Jay and Charlene Hanenkratt to Jose Martinez, Sec. 29, 0.99 acre.
Crane Township —
Danette Adams to Darren and Travis Brown, Sec. 4, 1.317 acres.
Gerald and Anita Minck to Gerald and Anita Minck, trustees, Sec. 11, 5.1 acres.
Marilyn Reeb, life estate, to Marilyn Reeb, life estate, Sec. 31, 53.64 acres.
Emerald Township —
Douglas and Cindy Heller to Douglas and Cindy Heller, Sec. 5, 4.895 acres.
Andrew Frost to Andrew Frost, Sec. 5, 8.137 acres.
David and Illa Rush to David and Illa Rush, Sec. 6, 7.27 acres.
Jackson Township —
Randy and Susanna Baughman to Randy Baughman, Sec. 26, 20.32 acres; Sec. 27, 0.514 acre.
Sara Poling to Sunday Farms LLC, Sec. 30, 81.393 acres.
Nanette Smith to Eric and Nanette Smith, Sec. 30 81.393 acres.
Washington Township —
William and Patricia McMonigal to William McMonigal, Sec. 4, 83.987 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Michelle Feasby and Steven Litzenberg to Michelle Litzenberg, Block C, lot 32, 0.115 acre.
Debra Evans to Brendon and Kristina Bowlin, Sec. 27, outlots, 0.5 acre.
Clifford Bragg to Marilyn Graft, Sec. 27, outlots, 0.735 acre.
Paulding Village —
William and Rowena Bashore to Rowena Bashore, Noneman Emerald Acres Allotment No. 1, lots 69-70, 0.344 acre.
Alma Thornell, et al, to Alma Thornell, Country Side Estates II, lot 45, 0.343 acre.
Karla Dix, et al, to Ann Talbott and June Smith, Homeside Allotment, lots 3-4, 0.159 acre.
Clay Brick Investments LLC to S & S Performance Diesel Sales LLC, Campbell Sub., lots 7-9, 0.714 acre.
Payne Village —
Taylor Made Group, LLC, to Connie Snyder, Block D, lot 3, 0.061 acre.
Samuel Goodwin, et al, to Michael and Dawn Goodwin, Hyman Add., lot 3, 0.148 acre.
Scott Village —
Christopher Speelman to Senaida Feliz, lot 32, 0.2 acre.
