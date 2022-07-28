Paulding County:
Marriage license---
Matthew Hahn, 24, Grover Hill, operations manager, and Brittany Meyer, 25, Grover Hill, crop consultant.
Common Pleas On the docket---
Paulding County Treasurer vs. Kevin and Deborah Tarlton, Scott; unknown heirs and spouse of Hermie Snyder; John Thomas and unknown heirs; unknown heirs and spouse of Irene Thomas. Foreclosure of real property taxes.
Paul Harr, Fort Wayne vs. Safeco Insurance Company of Indiana, Indianapolis. Money judgment.
Andrew Rickard, Paulding, vs. Dawn Rickard, Paulding. Divorce.
Real estate transfers---
Auglaize Township —
Timothy Miller to Michael Brown, Sec. 25, Lots 33-34.
Timothy Miller to Timothy Miller, Sec. 25, Lots 31-32.
Brown Township —
Kyle Everett to Dereck Halker, Sec. 26, 1.129 acres.
Rebecca Bidlack, et al, to Rebecca Bidlack, et al, Sec. 8, Coder Parcels, Lot 9, 1.4 acres.
Carryall Township —
Mardell and Rheeta Jackson to Mardell Jackson, Sec. 14, 20 acres; Sec. 14, 2 acres; Sec. 14, 7.99 acres; Sec. 15, 73.065 acres.
John Huss to William and Vanice Brames, Sec. 26, 5.018 acres.
Harry and Spencer Boesch to Isaac Terwilliger, Sec. 33, 2.26 acres.
Spencer Boesch to Isaac Terwilliger, Sec. 33, 0.903 acre.
Sue Lincoln and Mary Smith to Kees Family Limited Partnership, Sec. 18, 54.167 acres; Sec. 18, 49.076 acres; Sec. 19, 61 acres.
Crane Township —
Robert and Marilyn Wiswell, life estates, to Robert Wiswell, Sec. 4, 8.04 acres; Sec. 4, 1.08 acres; Sec. 4, 1.495 acres.
Melissa and Jason Phillips to Devan and Shelby Bermejo, Sec. 15, Noneman Crane Acres, Lot 5, 0.539 acre.
Nathaniel and Erica Ganger to Nathaniel Ganger, Sec. 19, Noneman Rolling Acre No. 2, Lot 8, 0.409 acre.
Phillip and Stacy Jackson to Phillip and Stacy Jackson, Sec. 12, 9.724 acres; Sec. 12, 2.825 acres.
Emerald Township —
Douglas and Cindy Heller to Douglas and Cindy Heller, Sec. 5, 6.033 acres.
Douglas and Cindy Heller to Martina Hulme, Sec. 5, 1.83 acres.
Judith Fisher to Judith Fisher, Sec. 29, 13.154 acres.
Jackson Township —
Dovetail Development LTD to Dovetail Development LTD, Sec. 7, 0.79 acre.
Glenn and Cheryl Troth to Glenn and Cheryl Troth, Sec. 7, 35.347 acres.
Earl and Betty Critten to Earl and Betty Critten, Sec. 27, 13.37 acres.
Sinn Real Estate, LLC, to Sinn Real Estate, LLC, Sec. 30, 159.01 acres.
Sinn Real Estate, LLC, to Bob Sinn Swine, LTD, Sec. 30, 4.249 acres.
Corey and Troy Rodriguez to Charles Combs, Sec. 33, 2.67 acres.
Latty Township —
Ruth Williams, life estate, to Braden and Tommy Williams, Sec. 4, 3 acres.
Charles Sharp Jr. to Aaron and Tamara Sharp, Sec. 14, 36.093 acres; Sec. 24, 76.5 acres.
Sharon McConahay, life estate, to Jay Priest, Sec. 14, 36.875 acres; Sec. 14, 2.125 acres.
Henry Merriman to Henry Merriman, Sec. 24, 1 acre.
Paulding Township —
Douglas and Barbara Morris, trustees, to Douglas Morris, trustee, Sec. 19, 5.006 acres; Sec. 19, 34.994 acres.
Jay and Veronica Dangler to Jayson and Mackenzie Dangler, Sec. 21, 1.5 acres.
Ryne Dangler to Clay Brick Investments, LLC, Sec. 21, 1.101 acres.
Veronica Dangler to Jayson and Mackenzie Dangler, Sec. 21, 6.092 acres.
Ryne and Christina Dangler to Clay Brick Investments, LLC, Sec. 21, 4.368 acres.
Jerry and Sharon Manson to Sharon Manson, Sec. 34, Hartwick Parcels, lot 2, 0.317 acre.
Washington Township —
Benjamin and Amy Fleagle to Nicholas Dangler and McKenzie Webb, Sec. 26, 2 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Paulding County Land Reutilization Corporation to Community Improvement Corporation of Antwerp, Ohio, Block C, Lot 5, 0.303 acre.
Devan and Shelby Bermejo to Tyler and Jon Short, Wabash & Erie Canal Add., Lot 10, 0.676 acres.
Latty Village —
Orman Goings Jr. and Sandra Thomas to Kevin Dunakin, Rixsom North, Lots 55-56, 0.333 acre.
Marvin and Nancy Gray to Nancy Gray, Rixsom North, Lots 54-55 (east 22 feet), 0.267 acre.
Melrose Village —
Kylee and Megan Dobbelaere to Henry Dobbelaere, trustee, Lot 128, 0.172 acre; Lot 150, 0.172 acre.
Paulding Village —
Nicholas Dangler to Ryne and Christina Dangler, Latty Add., Lot 15, 0.2 acre.
Joan Luginbuhl to Jay and Veronica Dangler, Schultz Add., Lots 18-19 (less north 50 feet), 0.289 acre.
Castleman Properties Inc. to Brueck Realty, LLC, Sec. 1, outlots, 1.138 acres.
Payne Village —
Bradley and Jennifer Rust to Joel and Staci Jacob, Townline Acres Add., Lots 2-3, 0.362 acre.
Maria Roddy to Shaun Collins, Gibson First Add., Lot 68, 0.148 acre.
