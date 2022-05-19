• Paulding County
Common Pleas On the docket---
Crosscountry Mortgage LLC, Lake Zurich, Ill., vs. Justin Smith and unknown spouse, Paulding; Paulding County Treasurer. Foreclosure.
Real estate transfers---
Auglaize Township —
Chad and Carla Goff to Carla Goff, Sec. 19, Auglaize Hills Dev. No. 2, lot 23, 0.418 acres.
Karen Heilshorn, et al, to Eric and Carlene Heilshorn, Sec. 19, Hartzog Auglaize Allot., lot 23, 0.778 acres.
Carl and Patricia Keezer to Kaleb Keezer and Madison Parrett, Sec. 36, 3.002 acres.
Benton Township —
Michael and Margaret Linder to Brett and Christina Bok, Sec. 3, Mooney Meadows, lots 3-4, 0.482 acres.
George and Betty Crosby to Craig and Stacey Crosby, Sec. 30, 11.13 acres.
Blue Creek Township —
Theresa Lehman to Daniel Lehman, et al, Sec. 22, 1.5 acres.
Steven and Mary Jane Fast to Shawn Hurd, Sec. 25, 3.59 acres.
Brown Township —
Colleen Keck, life estate, to Sandra Hartzell, Sec. 23, Keck Woodview Est., lots 1-5, 3.285 acres; Sec. 23, 5 acres; Sec. 23, 0.18 acres; Sec. 23, 0.53 acres.
Crane Township —
Jack and Cathy Gloor to Eric and Paige Cover, Sec. 4, 0.88 acres.
Jack and Cathy Gloor to Jack and Cathy Gloor, Sec. 4, 1.101 acres.
Potter Land Company, LLC, to GS Cooper, LLC, Sec. 4, 62.536 acres.
Ney Oil Company to American Fuel 127, LLC, Sec. 12, 4.652 acres.
Michael and Tara Todd, trustees, to Jeremy and Jessica Goyings, Sec. 13, 43.125 acres.
Michael and Tara Todd, trustees, to Michael and Tara Todd, trustees, Sec. 13, 30.004 acres.
Emerald Township —
Potter Land Company, LLC, to Potter Land Company, LLC, Sec. 7, 73.775 acres.
Harold and Linda Hasch Jr. to Harold and Linda Hasch Jr., Sec. 9, 157.682 acres.
Harold Hasch Jr., et al, to Harold Hasch Jr., et al, Sec. 9, 2.318 acres.
Harrison Township —
Dale Young to Emily and Noah Gerschutz, Sec. 27, 1.502 acres.
Jackson Township —
Brett and Christina Bok to Tanya Patrick, Sec. 13, 3.42 acres.
Paulding Township —
UTSI Finance, Inc. to D&B Stoller, LLC, Sec. 36, 10.736 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Patricia Eblen and Julie Bradley to Julie Bradley, Daggett First Add., lots 8-9, 0.207 acres.
Craig Womack and Elaine Pendergrast to John and Kendra Ganger III, Sec. 27, outlots, 1.717 acres.
Grover Hill Village —
Chris and Jennifer Pittman to Jasvinder Singh and Narinder Kaur, Sec. 26, outlots, outlot 40, 0.264 acres.
Paulding Village —
Francisco and Charlene Bernal to Francisco and Charlene Bernal, Noneman Emerald Acres Allot. No. 3, lots 168-170, 0.602 acres.
Devan Bermejo, et al, to Travis Youtsey, lot 55, 0.212 acres.
Dennis and Susan Knapp to Alfonso Rocha, lots 142 and 147, 0.066 acres.
