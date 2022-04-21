Paulding County Courthouse
Marriage license---
Jessica Hoag, 26, Grover Hill, cashier, and Michael Miner, 32, Grover Hill, labor.
Tuan Pham, 28, Payne, and My Nguyen Bui, 26, Payne, manufacturing worker.
Common Pleas On the docket---
Midland Credit Management Inc., San Diego, vs. Doris Lane, Paulding. Money judgment.
Shabrie Moyer and Hazel Coressel, Antwerp, vs. Alan Lee, Antwerp; Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Co., Clinton, Iowa. Money judgment.
Fifth Third Bank, National Association, Cincinnati, vs. Curt Hershberger and unknown spouse, Grover Hill; Paulding County Treasurer. Foreclosure.
Marie Miller, Hicksville, vs. Timothy Miller, Hicksville. Divorce.
Adam Brandt, Paulding, vs. Samantha Brandt, Ripon, Wis. Divorce.
Real estate transfers---
Benton Township —
Marlene Schlatter to Marlene Schlatter, Sec. 3, Mooney Meadows, lot 30, 0.482 acre.
Benton Township Trustees, St. John Baptist Cemetery, to Reverend Monsignor William Kubacki, trustee, et al, Sec. 3, 2.72 acres.
Victor Baumle, trustee, to Victor Baumle, Sec. 10, 1.5 acres.
Crane Township —
Roger McCabe to Deon and Martina Daugherty, Sec. 9, 0.86 acre; Sec. 16, 2.22 acres.
Darin and Bonnie Emerson to Robert and Pamela Gardner, Sec. 19, 2.644 acres.
Jackson Township —
Lowell and Ann Trausch to Lowell and Ann Trausch, Sec. 16, 0.7 acre; Sec. 16, 39.3 acres.
Latty Township —
Eileen Thomas, life estate, et al, to Nola Ginter and Ruby Crossland, Sec. 35, 15.028 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Antwerp Alleys, LLC, to Pin-A-Rama, LLC, Daggett First Add., lots 38-40, 0.214 acre.
Robby and Kathlyn Gerken to D&L Properties of Antwerp, Ohio, LLC, Sec. 34, 1.517 acres.
Melrose Village —
Lisa Dobbelaere to Dustin Dotson, lots 166, 168 and 170, 0.516 acre.
Steven Landers to Dylan Schlosser, lot 254 (south 150 feet), 1.088 acres; lot 152, 0.172 acre.
Paulding Village —
Glenn Plotts, life estate, to Glen Plotts, Noneman Emerald Acres Allot. No. 1, lots 14-15, 0.714 acre.
Jesse Gonzales III to Charlene Bernal and Chillim Gonzales, Noneman Emerald Acres Allot. No. 3, lots 169-170, 0.258 acre.
Chillim Gonzales, et al, to Charlene Bernal and Chillim Gonzales, Noneman Emerald Acres Allot. No. 3, lots 168-169, 0.344 acre.
Clifford Beamer, life estate, to Ronda Beamer, Barnes Add., lot B, 0.124 acres; lot 3, 0.124 acre.
Kristen Porter to Kristen Rhonehouse, Gasser Sub., lot 16, 0.2 acre.
Stacy Brown to Bridget and Rex Keezer, Gasser Sub., lot 33, 0.2 acre.
Charlene Eldridge, trustee, to Charlene Eldridge, lot 47, 0.15 acre.
John Ankney to Ankney Sibs Real Estate, LLC, lots 167 and 174, 0.121 acre.
