Paulding County
Marriage licenses---
Alexzandra Metz, 31, Antwerp, customer service, and Mitchell Beltz, 34, Antwerp, general labor.
Common pleas On the docket---
BCG Equities, LLC, Brookfield, Wis., vs. Tammy Talbott, address unavailable. Money judgment.
Real estate transfers---
Auglaize Township —
Patrick and Debbie McCague to Debbie McCague, Sec. 24, 3 acres.
Terry and Mary Retcher to Mary Retcher, Sec. 25, 25 acres.
Brandon Ordway to Hannah and Donovan Ray, Sec. 28, 2.878 acres.
Benton Township —
Jason and Cindy Endicott to Seth and Lindsey Litzenberg, Sec. 3, 2.364 acres.
Bishop Leonard Blair to Reverend Monsignor William Kubacki, trustee, et al, Sec. 3, 7.298 acres.
Brown Township —
Edward Andrews, trustee, to Irene Andrews and Sara McIntosh, Sec. 2, 2.723 acres.
Michael Dobbelaere, et al, to Michael Dobbelaere, et al, Sec. 12, 77.996 acres.
Douglas Parrish to Douglas and Glola Parrish, Sec. 13, 40 acres.
Carryall Township —
Anthony and Gina Smith to Anthony and Gina Smith, Sec. 33, Stevenson Parcels, lot 1, 0.388 acres; lots 10-11, 0.776 acre.
Robert and Anita Bok to Joshua Stewart and Samantha Studebaker, Sec. 33, 0.55 acre.
Leonard Wilks to William and Nicole Phares, Sec. 34, 0.025 acre.
Crane Township —
Bishop Leonard Blair to Reverend Monsignor William Kubacki, trustee, et al, Sec. 12, 2.5 acres.
Theodore and Alice Mendez to Alice Mendez, Sec. 7, 1.5 acres.
Richard and Sharon Kepler to Richard and Sharon Kepler, life estates, Sec. 17, 23.959 acres; Sec. 20, 30 acres.
David and Sharon Bidlack Sr. to David and Sharon Bidlack Sr., Sec. 21, 5.129 acres.
Jackson Township —
Catherine Fowler and John Arend to Catherine Fowler and John Arend, Sec. 14, 78.792 acres.
Richard and Mary Ellen Arend to Richard and Mary Ellen Arend, Sec. 14, 1.211 acres.
Richard Arend and Lorie Strable, trustees, to Richard Arend and Lorie Strable, trustees, Sec. 22, 154.803 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Richard and Peggy Ward to Richard Ward, Sec. 28, Maumee Landing, lot 31, 0.413 acre.
Stephen and Melissa Remke to Travis and Diana Hammer, The Colony Subdiv., lot 1, 0.48 acre.
Creed Smallwood to Donald Smallwood, Jump Add., lots 24-25, 0.418 acre.
Leonard Wilks to William and Nicole Phares, Sec. 34, outlots, 0.514 acre.
Bishop Leonard Blair to Reverend Monsignor William Kubacki, trustee, et al, Wilhelm Add., lots 14-16, 0.172 acres; lots 44-47, 0.782 acre.
Cecil Village —
Kay Langham, trustee, to Dovetail Development LTD, lot 33.
Paulding Village —
Jeffrey Armstrong to Jeffrey and Amy Armstrong, Noneman Emerald Acres Allot. No. 1, lot 87, 0.258 acre.
Bishop Leonard Blair to Reverend Monsignor William Kubacki, trustee, et al, lots 63-66, 0.6 acre; lots 79-82, 0.602 acre; lots 112-113, 0.336 acre; lots 94 and 99, 0.4 acre.
Malachi and Reagan Feeman to Hunter Harris and Levi Schwartz, outlots, 20.871 acres.
Payne Village —
Bishop Leonard Blair to Reverend Monsignor William Kubacki, trustee, et al, outlots, Block G, lots 7-9, 2.352 acres; lot 13, 2.031 acres; lots 95-98, 0.636 acre.
Cindy Yenser to David Crates, Emigh Add., lot 11, 0.143 acre.
